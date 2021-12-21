Court suspends Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors in Nebraska, 9 other states

A federal court in Missouri on Monday temporarily blocked President Joe Biden's administration from mandating vaccines for federal contractors in 10 states, including Nebraska.

Two months ago, Nebraska was a co-leader in a coalition that filed suit to stop the mandate.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said the preliminary injunction issued by the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Missouri is significant for federal contractors and their employees.

The court ruled that the Biden administration lacked the authority to issue the mandate. An appeal of the ruling is expected.

"This means that employees of federal contractors will not need to be vaccinated in order to keep their jobs and that federal contractors will not need to implement the federal government’s vaccine policies," Peterson said in a news release.

The ruling applies to 10 states: Nebraska, Missouri, Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. The lawsuit was filed Oct. 29.

Monday's action comes on top of a nationwide injunction issued earlier this month by a federal judge in Georgia.

In the latest case, U.S. Magistrate Judge David Noce said the vaccine requirement likely exceeds the president's power to set purchasing rules as spelled out in federal law. Federal rules for contractors typically cover such things as employees' rights, wages and nondiscrimination policies, he said.

Peterson is participating in three lawsuits challenging vaccine mandates issued by Biden. The other two involve mandates directed at health care workers and companies covered by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

On his website, Peterson said he became involved because some employees were concerned and confused about the mandates and whether they could lose their jobs.

