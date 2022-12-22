‘Crypto bros’ made big donations to Iowa Democrats in 2022

DES MOINES — Iowa Democrats this year received multiple donations — including one for a quarter-million dollars — from former leaders of a now-bankrupt cryptocurrency company whose leader faces federal fraud charges.

The Iowa Democratic Party said Wednesday it is looking into a $250,000 campaign donation from Nishad Singh, a former executive of the cryptocurrency company FTX. Singh’s large donation was first reported by the Des Moines Register.

But that was not the only donation Iowa Democrats received from FTX leaders in 2022.

Singh gave a one-time donation of $250,000 to the Iowa Democratic Party on June 17, according to state campaign finance records. A separate $10,000 donation from Singh to the state party on the same date is recorded in federal campaign finance records.

Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX’s founder and CEO, donated $9.756.20 to the Iowa Democratic Party on Aug. 31, according to federal campaign finance records.

Bankman-Fried also donated $2,900 to U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, on Oct. 17, and $5,000 to a PAC that supported Axne on Sept. 28, according to federal campaign finance records.

Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas recently and faces myriad charges of fraud and money laundering.

Singh donated more than $8 million to Democratic candidates and causes in 2021 and 2022, according to federal campaign finance records. Bankman-Fried donated more than $40 million to various political candidates and causes, from both major political parties, according to federal records.

The Iowa Democratic Party said it is “aware of the situation and the recent developments. We are looking into the matter,” the party’s executive director Erin Davison-Rippey said in a statement about Singh’s donation.

Axne’s spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

GOP: Return money

Iowa Republicans issued a statement Tuesday saying the Iowa Democratic Party should return Singh’s donation.

“It is unconscionable for the Iowa Democrat Party to continue to sit on money from known fraudsters who blatantly scammed innocent people,” Republican Party of Iowa spokesman Kush Desai said in a statement. “(Iowa Democratic Party) Chairman Ross Wilburn should do the right thing and return the $250,000 contribution.”

While the bulk of Bankman-Fried’s donations were to Democratic candidates and causes, he also donated $45,000 to Republicans’ U.S. House campaign organization and to Republican U.S. Senate candidates like Bill Cassidy in Louisiana, Lisa Murkowski in Alaska, Susan Collins in Maine and John Boozman in Arkansas.

A beginner's guide to crypto lingo Buy the f****ing dip (BTFD) A rally cry for crypto bulls that urges investors to buy coins when prices drop. Coinbase The leading cryptocurrency exchange platform. The company went public in April, an event that many viewed as a turning point in the story of cryptocurrencies' journey into the mainstream marketplace. Cryptocurrency An all-digital money system made up of "coins" or "tokens" that are controlled by a decentralized ledger. Dogecoin The oddball of the crypto family began as a joke based on the "doge" meme in 2013. But as cryptos have broadly gained mainstream interest, dogecoin has emerged as an unexpected heavy hitter. It now has a market cap of more than $30 billion and it has surged more than 5,000% so far this year. And unlike its more popular brethren, a single dogecoin is still cheap — it hit an all-time high of about 45 cents in April. Whether or not its a smart investment remains an active question. Elon Musk Tesla CEO whose tweets have been known to spark rallies in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and dogecoin. Ethereum An open-source blockchain-based software that controls the cryptocurrency Ether. It is the second-largest digital currency by market cap at nearly $300 billion. FUD ("fear, uncertainty, doubt") In crypto parlance, FUD refers to negative information that weighs on an asset's value. Mining The complicated process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation. Mining is not for amateur enthusiasts: It requires high-powered computers that solve complex mathematical puzzles to create a new "block" on the blockchain. The mining process eats up a lot of computing power and electricity, which has led to concerns about bitcoin's environmental impact. NFT Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are pieces of digital content linked to the Ethereum blockchain. "Non-fungible" essentially means one-of-a-kind, something that can't be replaced, unlike, for example, a dollar bill that you can replace with any other dollar bill. In the simplest terms, NFTs transform digital works of art and other collectibles into one-of-a-kind, verifiable assets. Satoshi Nakamoto The pseudonym that refers to the person (or people) who invented bitcoin. Their real identity remains unknown. Satoshis, aka "Sats" The smallest unit of bitcoin ever recorded on the blockchain, equal to one one-millionth of a bitcoin.