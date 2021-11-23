Dave Muhlbauer, former county supervisor from Manning, ends Senate campaign

MANNING, Iowa -- Dave Muhlbauer, a farmer and former county supervisor from Manning, announced he is ending his campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Muhlbauer was one of five Iowa Democrats seeking their party’s nomination to likely face Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley in 2022. He cited the death of a nephew in an accident earlier this year, stating it “has had a devastating effect on our family.”

“After a period of reflection with my family and close friends, I have decided that I will not be able to continue my campaign for the United States Senate,” Muhlbauer said in a statement. “I hope you’ll all understand that my family and I continue to need time together to grieve.”

Muhlbauer thanked his supporters and the “outpouring of love and understanding” from neighbors and other Iowans.

In a news release first announcing his candidacy, Muhlbauer, a fifth-generation family farmer, said he was running to be a voice for working families, farmers and rural communities who, the release said, have been left behind by federal politicians and policies and devastated by policies that “cater to corporate interests and profits instead of working people.”

Still seeking Iowa’s Democratic U.S. Senate nomination are former U.S. Rep. and former state lawmaker Abby Finkenauer of Cedar Rapids; retired Admiral and Sioux City resident Mike Franken; Minden physician Glenn Hurst; and veterans advocate and former state lawmaker Bob Krause of Burlington.

