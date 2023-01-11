Davenport's Roby Smith sworn in as Iowa treasurer

Iowa state Treasurer Roby Smith was formally sworn in to the role at the Iowa Capitol on Wednesday.

The former Davenport state senator is the state's first Republican treasurer in 40 years, taking over for Democrat Michael Fitzgerald after defeating him in the November election. His term officially began Jan. 1.

Smith reiterated points he made during the election, saying he would use the role to protect taxpayer money.

"As your state treasurer, I will advocate for the taxpayer, keep the money safe, and stand up to any overreach by the federal government or the IRS. It is an honor to be your state bank," he said.

Smith also thanked his family and Gov. Kim Reynolds, as well as other statewide Republican elected officials for helping him along the finish line in the November election.

"When you're in politics, it's a team effort," he said. "No one wins by themselves."

He was joined by three of his children as he took the oath of office, and he was sworn in by Iowa Supreme Court Justice Thomas Waterman, also from Davenport.

Smith also thanked Fitzgerald, saying he has been "nothing but gracious" during the transition.

In an interview with the Quad City Times this month, Smith said he would take a "deep dive" into the treasurer's office's programs and see if any changes are needed. He said he wanted to set up a savings program that allows Iowans to save tax-free to buy a home.

Erin Murphy of the Gazette Des Moines Bureau contributed.