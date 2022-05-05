Democrat Franken launches new TV ad in Iowa U.S. Senate primary

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken’s second campaign ad is on television.
Titled “Monuments,” the ad shows various monuments in the Iowa and U.S. capitals, while Franken talks about the issues he hopes to fight for in the Senate.
“I’m running for the Senate to take on the big fights, from challenging drug and insurance companies with ‘Medicare for All’ to standing up for the environment, women’s rights and democracy at home and abroad,” Franken says in the ad.
Franken was the first Democrat to air campaign ads ahead of the June 7 primary.
Franken, a U.S. Navy veteran from Sioux City, is one of three Democrats seeking the party’s nomination in Iowa’s U.S. Senate campaign. The others are Abby Finkenauer, a former congresswoman from Cedar Rapids, and Glenn Hurst, a physician from Minden.
The Republican incumbent is U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who faces a primary challenge from Jim Carlin, an attorney and state senator from Sioux City.
FARM, BUSINESS GROUPS ENDORSE GRASSLEY: The political arms of the Iowa Farm Bureau and National Federation of Independent Business endorsed Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley in Iowa’s U.S. Senate campaign.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, talks with members of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce during a chamber event Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
“Sen. Grassley … has a record of strong support for issues important to farmers and rural Iowans,” Kriss Haglund, a Boone County farmer and chair of the Iowa Farm Bureau’s political arm, said in a news release. “He has been a leader in defending taxpayers, promoting biofuels and fighting back against burdensome government regulations.”
Grassley is running for an eighth six-year term in the U.S. Senate. He faces a primary challenge from Jim Carlin, an attorney and state senator from Sioux City.
“Sen. Chuck Grassley has been a strong small business supporter throughout his time in the U.S. Senate,” Matt Everson, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, said in a news release. “Sen. Grassley understands the challenges small businesses are facing and has been a strong advocate in the Senate on the issues most important to them.”
Three Democrats are seeking their party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate in the June primary. They are former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer from Cedar Rapids, U.S. Navy veteran Mike Franken from Sioux City, and physician Glenn Hurst from Minden.
Counties with the worst commutes in Iowa
Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person's day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide. You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Iowa
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Louisa County
- Average commute time: 22.2 minutes
--- #1,900 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 15.0% longer than state average
--- 19.6% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.2%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.6%
- Worked outside county of residence: 51.2%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (81.6%), carpooled (12%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.9%)
USFWSmidwest // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Monroe County
- Average commute time: 22.2 minutes
--- #1,900 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 15.0% longer than state average
--- 19.6% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 29.3%
- Worked outside county of residence: 41.6%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (81.1%), carpooled (10.1%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (6.2%)
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Tama County
- Average commute time: 22.3 minutes
--- #1,877 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 15.5% longer than state average
--- 19.2% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.6%
- Worked outside county of residence: 46.3%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (9.8%), walked (3.4%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.1%)
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Grundy County
- Average commute time: 22.4 minutes
--- #1,850 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 16.1% longer than state average
--- 18.8% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.7%
- Worked outside county of residence: 49.5%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (83.9%), carpooled (5.8%), walked (3%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (6.1%)
Lolwhynot3498 // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Delaware County
- Average commute time: 22.5 minutes
--- #1,832 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 16.6% longer than state average
--- 18.5% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.1%
- Worked outside county of residence: 33.3%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (82.5%), carpooled (5.6%), walked (2.3%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (8.2%)
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Fremont County
- Average commute time: 22.6 minutes
--- #1,808 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 17.1% longer than state average
--- 18.1% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.0%
- Worked outside county of residence: 23.9%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.8%), carpooled (10.4%), walked (3.4%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4.1%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Worth County
- Average commute time: 22.6 minutes
--- #1,808 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 17.1% longer than state average
--- 18.1% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.3%
- Worked outside county of residence: 53.5%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (83.2%), carpooled (6.9%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (7.1%)
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Van Buren County
- Average commute time: 22.6 minutes
--- #1,808 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 17.1% longer than state average
--- 18.1% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.0%
- Worked outside county of residence: 42.4%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (71.4%), carpooled (12.7%), walked (4.5%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (7%)
Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Butler County
- Average commute time: 22.7 minutes
--- #1,785 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 17.6% longer than state average
--- 17.8% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.5%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.3%
- Worked outside county of residence: 53.3%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (82.3%), carpooled (8.7%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (5.4%)
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Boone County
- Average commute time: 22.7 minutes
--- #1,785 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 17.6% longer than state average
--- 17.8% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.6%
- Worked outside county of residence: 49%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (82.9%), carpooled (9.1%), walked (2.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.5%)
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Jasper County
- Average commute time: 22.8 minutes
--- #1,758 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 18.1% longer than state average
--- 17.4% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.1%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.4%
- Worked outside county of residence: 46.1%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.5%), carpooled (8.9%), walked (3.6%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (4.9%)
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Taylor County
- Average commute time: 22.8 minutes
--- #1,758 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 18.1% longer than state average
--- 17.4% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.5%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.2%
- Worked outside county of residence: 37.2%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (77.7%), carpooled (11.8%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (5.6%)
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Wayne County
- Average commute time: 23 minutes
--- #1,713 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 19.2% longer than state average
--- 16.7% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.5%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.3%
- Worked outside county of residence: 28.4%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (75.8%), carpooled (11.6%), walked (3.1%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (6.1%)
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Allamakee County
- Average commute time: 23.3 minutes
--- #1,651 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 20.7% longer than state average
--- 15.6% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.9%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.3%
- Worked outside county of residence: 19.2%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (76.8%), carpooled (9.5%), walked (4.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (7.2%)
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Iowa County
- Average commute time: 23.4 minutes
--- #1,624 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 21.2% longer than state average
--- 15.2% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.0%
- Worked outside county of residence: 43%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.1%), carpooled (10.9%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.7%)
cwwycoff1 // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Ringgold County
- Average commute time: 23.5 minutes
--- #1,604 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 21.8% longer than state average
--- 14.9% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.8%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.7%
- Worked outside county of residence: 31.9%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (82.9%), carpooled (5.7%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (8%)
Mclarenj // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Buchanan County
- Average commute time: 23.7 minutes
--- #1,553 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 22.8% longer than state average
--- 14.1% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.5%
- Worked outside county of residence: 42.8%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (79.3%), carpooled (8%), walked (4.1%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (6.7%)
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Clarke County
- Average commute time: 23.9 minutes
--- #1,518 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 23.8% longer than state average
--- 13.4% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.7%
- Worked outside county of residence: 28.6%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (79.4%), carpooled (12.6%), walked (3.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.2%)
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Decatur County
- Average commute time: 24 minutes
--- #1,486 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 24.4% longer than state average
--- 13.0% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.3%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.5%
- Worked outside county of residence: 29%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (68.6%), carpooled (12.3%), walked (9.2%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (9.1%)
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Mills County
- Average commute time: 24.1 minutes
--- #1,472 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 24.9% longer than state average
--- 12.7% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.2%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.1%
- Worked outside county of residence: 26.3%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (84.8%), carpooled (5.4%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (5.3%)
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Warren County
- Average commute time: 24.4 minutes
--- #1,392 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 26.4% longer than state average
--- 11.6% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.1%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.8%
- Worked outside county of residence: 63.9%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (84.5%), carpooled (6.8%), walked (3%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5%)
Lynn Betts // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Jackson County
- Average commute time: 24.4 minutes
--- #1,392 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 26.4% longer than state average
--- 11.6% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.7%
- Worked outside county of residence: 36.7%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (83.7%), carpooled (6%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (6.5%)
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Benton County
- Average commute time: 24.5 minutes
--- #1,363 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 26.9% longer than state average
--- 11.2% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.3%
- Worked outside county of residence: 59%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (84.3%), carpooled (7.4%), walked (3.3%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.3%)
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Keokuk County
- Average commute time: 24.9 minutes
--- #1,267 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 29.0% longer than state average
--- 9.8% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.2%
- Worked outside county of residence: 50.7%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.6%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (4.1%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.5%)
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Adair County
- Average commute time: 25.1 minutes
--- #1,226 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 30.1% longer than state average
--- 9.1% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.8%
- Worked outside county of residence: 44.7%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (79.6%), carpooled (12.1%), walked (2.3%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.2%)
C. A. Tucker // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Cedar County
- Average commute time: 25.3 minutes
--- #1,186 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 31.1% longer than state average
--- 8.3% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.0%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.2%
- Worked outside county of residence: 59.2%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (83.1%), carpooled (6.2%), walked (2.2%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (7.2%)
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Jones County
- Average commute time: 26.2 minutes
--- #1,012 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 35.8% longer than state average
--- 5.1% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.1%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.9%
- Worked outside county of residence: 44.1%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (76.6%), carpooled (9.3%), walked (3.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (9.2%)
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Guthrie County
- Average commute time: 27.5 minutes
--- #795 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 42.5% longer than state average
--- 0.4% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.9%
- Worked outside county of residence: 50.6%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (82.4%), carpooled (9%), walked (3.1%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.7%)
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Harrison County
- Average commute time: 27.7 minutes
--- #763 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 43.5% longer than state average
--- 0.4% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.6%
- Worked outside county of residence: 14.9%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.6%), carpooled (9%), walked (3.4%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.5%)
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Madison County
- Average commute time: 28 minutes
--- #699 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 45.1% longer than state average
--- 1.4% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.5%
- Worked outside county of residence: 51.5%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (78.2%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (3.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (8.7%)
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
