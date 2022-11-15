Democrats outraised Republicans in the final months of Nebraska's congressional races

Republicans maintained their grasp on all three of Nebraska's congressional seats last week, despite Democrats in two of those races outraising their GOP opponents in the final months before Election Day.

In the state's 1st Congressional District, state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln raised roughly $842,000 since the special election June 28, while Rep. Mike Flood brought in about $642,000 in the same period. In the 2nd District, state Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha more than doubled Rep. Don Bacon's contributions, bringing in nearly $1.8 million from July to Election Day, compared with Bacon's approximately $860,000.

Despite the late surge, both Flood and Bacon actually outraised their opponents overall. Flood raised roughly $1.9 million over his campaign compared with Pansing Brooks' approximately $1.7 million, while Bacon raised about $3.6 million overall compared with Vargas' $3 million, according to federal disclosure filings.

The last-minute funding wasn't enough to tilt the outcome of either race in the Democrats' favor. Flood defeated Pansing Brooks by nearly 16 percentage points, according to unofficial results posted Friday. The 2nd District was a bit tighter. Bacon's lead stood at 3 points in the unofficial results.

The funding dynamics aren't an anomaly. In 2020, Democrat Kate Bolz outraised then-Rep. Jeff Fortenberry in the final quarter before the general election contest for the 1st District. And in the 2nd District that year, Kara Eastman outraised Bacon. The Republican congressman said he is typically outraised by his opponents, and this is the first year he's come out with a higher fundraising total.

"Money doesn't always equal votes," Bacon said.

There are multiple explanations for the trend.

Both Vargas and Pansing Brooks raised large sums of money through ActBlue, fundraising software for Democratic candidates. Vargas raised an aggregate $643,000 through ActBlue, while Pansing Brooks raised $227,000, according to their latest disclosure filings.

The Republican equivalent, WinRed, was created three years ago in an effort to compete with ActBlue. Bacon raised an aggregate $550,000 through the software, but he said it is not at the same level as ActBlue, providing a "tremendous advantage" to Democrats.

Vargas in particular benefited from national Democratic groups, which largely didn't contribute directly to his campaign, but instead donated to the Nebraska Democratic Party. In the final four months before Election Day, the party received nearly $520,000 combined between the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb previously told the Omaha World-Herald that most of that money was intended to support Vargas' campaign.

Meg Mandy, Vargas' campaign manager, said the level of national support the campaign received was more than a Democratic candidate in Nebraska has ever seen. She said the DCCC had a staff member working in the 2nd Congressional District as early as 2021.

Though the efforts ultimately resulted in a loss, Mandy said she hopes the support doesn't stop. She said she sees a path to flip the district, but it will require even more time and energy.

"We have a lot of year-round work to do," Mandy said.

Among Nebraska's congressional races, the 2nd District, which includes Omaha, was viewed by several national political handicappers as a toss-up. Meanwhile, the 1st District — which covers all or parts of 12 eastern Nebraska counties, including the city of Lincoln — was viewed as reliably Republican.

In fact, Flood's 5-point victory over Pansing Brooks in the June 28 special election surprised political observers by how close it was. Some speculated the race was an early indication about the motivating force of the abortion issue in the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Heading toward the general election, Pansing Brooks didn't receive the same support from the national party establishment that Vargas did. Though her campaign did receive some smaller contributions from national groups, the majority of her donations came from individuals.

That was disappointing to Pansing Brooks' campaign manager, Chris Triebsch, who said the race would have been closer had the campaign received more support.

"We were basically left to fend for ourselves," Triebsch said.

Although Vargas outraised Bacon in the final months of the campaign, Mandy claimed Bacon outspent Vargas by significant margins, both directly through his campaign and through other groups aligned with him. That resulted in a swarm of attack ads against Vargas, which she said likely influenced the race's outcome.

Bacon pointed out that Vargas' campaign also had help from outside groups, and issued attack ads against him.

In terms of outside spending, however, more money was spent opposing Vargas; nearly $5.2 million, according to Open Secrets, a nonprofit that tracks money in politics. About $3.6 million in outside spending went to opposing Bacon, while nearly $2 million went to supporting Bacon, according to Open Secrets.

But Bacon said there was more at play than money. He attributed his win to several factors, including the fact that he worked with a large group of volunteers and had the endorsements of 33 labor unions that supported his campaign.

"You can't put a price tag on that," Bacon said.