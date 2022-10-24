Departing clerk says Legislature has changed, and not all for the better

It’s time to go.

A remarkable 45 years as clerk and guiding officer of Nebraska’s unique one-house, nonpartisan Legislature is enough.

And the place has changed.

“It’s a different environment,” Patrick O’Donnell says.

“The nature of the members has changed. Some of that may be due to term limits, some because of money and politics.

“There are people who are more engaged in political theater now than the hard work of being a good senator,” O’Donnell said during an interview in his Capitol office near the legislative chamber.

“There used to be more people here because they wanted to serve, because there were things they wanted to do. That’s not as clear as it once was.”

But don’t misunderstand, O’Donnell says.

“We still have dedicated people, just fewer of those people. That’s what made it fun.”

O’Donnell said he “thought about it a long time” before deciding to pull the plug on a remarkable career that saw him, in effect, presiding over history as he kept the legislative process running from his position at the podium inside the ornate chamber where the nation’s only one-house, nonpartisan legislature meets.

Perhaps the initial seeds of his departure were planted in 2017 when the nonpartisan Legislature’s choice of committee leadership positions suddenly took on a very partisan tone, with Republicans ousting Democrats as committee chairpersons and taking leadership of all but one committee, O’Donnell suggests.

“The first place some of them want to go is partisanship now, and that started in 2017,” he said.

And now, he said, “I think it’s back.”

The current effort to eliminate secret ballot selection of legislative leaders, including committee chairs, when the 2023 Legislature convenes in January would “destroy the culture and nature of this place,” O’Donnell says.

O’Donnell remains a champion of Nebraska’s unique legislative system.

One house; nonpartisan.

“We’re certainly not perfect,” he said. “I don’t know of one that is better. But I think we were even better before.”

O’Donnell points randomly to a number of senators who came to the Legislature to accomplish things, with a goal to “get things done.”

“Jerome Warner, Vard Johnson, Chris Beutler, Loran Schmit, there were things they wanted to do.

“Ernie Chambers, Terry Carpenter.

“Doug Kristensen and Kermit Brashear were great speakers.

“Jerry Warner was my all-time favorite, the ultimate statesman.”

“Interestingly, Ernie and I respect one another,” O’Donnell said, despite the fact that Chambers occasionally would shut down the entire legislative process.

“Sometimes, I could go to Ernie and more often than not we could figure out an approach where he could be a broker, a facilitator” in ending a stalemate or finding a legislative solution.

“Ernie had purpose,” O’Donnell said.

“I feel very lucky,” he said. “Very fortunate. I enjoyed most of the people.”

There’s a large influx of new senators coming to the Legislature in 2023, he said, and although he will be gone, “I’m going to pay attention.”

But there will be time to travel now, with Maine as a favorite destination.

And “hopefully, a little golf.”

Meanwhile, the Legislature’s Executive Board will recommend the choice of the first new clerk of the Nebraska Legislature in 45 years.