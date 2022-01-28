 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Deployed National Guard officer Larry Anderson files for state auditor

  • 0

These are Nebraska's constitutional officers and the heads of the state's code agencies, who serve in the governor's Cabinet.

Larry Anderson of Lincoln, who is deployed in the Middle East with a Nebraska National Guard unit, announced Friday that he will seek the Republican nomination for state auditor.

Anderson is a Nebraska Army National Guard captain serving in the support operations officer section within the 734th Army National Guard combat support sustainment battalion based in Kearney.

Larry Anderson

Larry Anderson of Lincoln is running for Nebraska state auditor.

"I think I've had a unique experience in leadership roles as well as the accounting experience along the way," he said.

The state auditor, he said, is "heavily relied upon to keep a watchful eye over state funds."

Anderson has a master's degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and is a project accountant/CPA at UNL.

His unit is expected to return from overseas to Nebraska this summer.

Lt. Gov. Mike Foley has filed as a candidate for the GOP nomination for state auditor; he will complete his eight years as lieutenant governor at the end of the year. Foley was state auditor from 2007 to 2015.

People are also reading…

State Auditor Charlie Janssen is not seeking reelection.

Nebraska auditor not running for reelection; lieutenant governor will seek his old job

New bills: Constitutional amendment would allow for recall of governor, state senators

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Family remembers Kuen Chia Yeh

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News