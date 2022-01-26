Does having kids matter in Nebraska governor race? Pillen and Herbster disagree

Nebraska gubernatorial candidates Charles W. Herbster and Jim Pillen are trading barbs over the importance of parenthood as a qualification to be the state's next top executive.

Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent and livestock producer, and his wife, Suzanne, have four children and seven grandchildren. Herbster, a Falls City businessman, and his late wife, Judy, didn't have children. Judy Herbster died in 2017 of a heart attack.

Considered front-runners in the Republican primary race, the campaigns have sparred before. But the subject matter this time was personal: How and to what extent do the differences in their biographies bear weight in the race.

Herbster took issue with Pillen's comments at a recent press conference during which term-limited Gov. Pete Ricketts officially announced his endorsement. Pillen was asked what distinguishes him from Herbster, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Part of his answer: "If you don't have a family, it doesn't make you a bad person but it's a distinct, significant difference in how you view life when there's more to the world than just you."

Herbster released a scathing statement on Twitter on Monday afternoon criticizing that take.

"His statement shows a complete disdain for the many Nebraskans who have chosen not to have children or who have encountered challenges when trying to start a family," Herbster said in the statement. "Jim Pillen does not know their stories, and he clearly does not know mine."

Pillen's comments demonstrated a "lack of empathy" for families that "don't look like his," Herbster asserted.

"A century ago, if you were not married or did not have children, parts of society shunned you," he said. "Thankfully, our attitudes about family structure and extended families have changed. God has blessed me mightily, but not with children. My late wife, Judy, and I stepped up and stepped in to help single parents, friends, colleagues and neighbors as they raised their children."

He framed the comments as so offensive that Pillen should pull out of the race and that Ricketts should drop his support. But Pillen dismissed Herbster's comments, calling them "fake-news hogwash."

Herbster, Pillen said in a statement, has himself cited his lack of immediate family as an asset.

Among examples the Pillen campaign included in its response was a radio interview from last May: "I have no wife, we lost Judy in 2017," Herbster said then. "We were not blessed with children, so I have no children. I have no grandchildren. I have zero family left. I've buried everyone ... I'm the perfect person to leave and go somewhere else. But I'm not going to do that ... because I'm just like you. If you cut me, I'm gonna bleed red. I'm gonna bleed Nebraska."

"On multiple occasions, Charles Herbster has publicly stated he believes he is more qualified to be governor because he has no family," Pillen said. "Now, he’s attacking me when I say that parenting is an important perspective for our next governor to have. All Nebraska parents know what it takes to protect — and provide for — our children in a changing world. We’ve been raising our children here for over 40 years. Our youngest is a junior in high school. We know what it takes to protect our kids in today’s world and give them the best life we can. Twisting my comment into an attack is just peddling fake-news hogwash."

Former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau, who briefly served as Herbster’s running mate before deciding to launch her own gubernatorial campaign, criticized Pillen’s remark. In a campaign video released on social media, Thibodeau called the comments an “outlandish attack” that “should disgust everyone.”

“People without a family could be parents who lost a child or could not bear one, widowed spouses, even Catholic clergy. Jim, what’s your problem with these Nebraskans?” Thibodeau said in the video. “In a time when liberal Democrats try to label and separate us, divisive comments like this should disqualify any Republican candidate.”

World-Herald staff writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0