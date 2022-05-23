Don Bacon, Tony Vargas turn attention to fall showdown for Nebraska's 2nd District

OMAHA — Two men who have each won multiple elections in Nebraska will face off this fall in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.

Republican Rep. Don Bacon is seeking his fourth term in Congress. Standing in his way in November is Democratic state Sen. Tony Vargas, who has served on the Omaha Public Schools board and has twice been elected to the Nebraska Legislature.

Heading into the general election, both men are touting their ability to reach across the aisle to pass legislation. The two lawmakers also have long voting records for potential voters — and each other — to dissect and analyze in the months to come.

After winning their primaries May 10, both men took aim at each other in statements.

Bacon said Vargas would be "a rubber stamp for Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi and President (Joe) Biden."

Vargas said Congress isn't working for Nebraska families and votes from Bacon are making it harder for families to get by.

Richard Witmer, a Creighton University political science professor, said the 2nd District race is likely to be the most competitive of all the races on Nebraska's general election ballot.

Given that it's a midterm election and that Bacon is the incumbent, political observers said many factors appear to be working in the congressman's favor. But the district has a long history of competitive races.

Vargas seeks to become the first Democrat to capture the 2nd District seat since the late Brad Ashford, who was elected in 2014 before being ousted by Bacon in 2016.

Republicans have held the 2nd District seat for 34 of the past 42 years. Only one Republican in that period ever lost a reelection bid, but many races have been close.

Ashford beat longtime GOP incumbent Rep. Lee Terry in 2014 by about 5,700 votes. Ashford then lost to Bacon by nearly 5,600 votes.

Bacon beat challenger Kara Eastman by about 2 percentage points in 2018 and 4.6 percentage points when the two faced off again in 2020.

Both Bacon and Vargas had strong showings in their primaries.

According to unofficial results, Vargas captured nearly 69% of the vote to competitor Alisha Shelton's approximately 31%.

Vargas said in an interview that for the past 10 months, his campaign has focused on reaching voters to earn their help and support. He said the primary election results were encouraging.

When he first ran for Legislature in 2016, Vargas said, he didn't focus on people's party registrations or party politics, but on solving problems. He said he doesn't see the upcoming election any differently.

Vargas said that during his time in the Legislature, he's worked with other senators to get things done.

"It was never about whether or not you're a Democrat or a Republican. It was always about what do we have to solve? Who are the people that we have to help right now and how can we grow our state and our community?" Vargas said.

Vargas said that message is once again what he'll share with voters as he campaigns for a seat in Congress.

According to unofficial results, Bacon won about 77% of the vote in the GOP primary. Political newcomer Steve Kuehl received just shy of 23% of the vote.

In an interview, Bacon said the results exceeded even his expectations, as he thought he would receive about 70% of the vote to Kuehl's 30%. Bacon said he lowered his expectations even further after being called out yet again by former President Donald Trump during a rally in Nebraska before the May 10 primary.

Trump blasted Bacon as a “bad guy” during the rally, which was held at I-80 Speedway near Greenwood. Trump had criticized Bacon previously for his support of a federal infrastructure bill that most GOP lawmakers opposed. Bacon also has been mildly critical of Trump in the past, saying the former president bore some responsibility for the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump stopped far short of officially endorsing Kuehl, however, saying: “I think Steve will do well. Good luck, Steve, whoever the hell you are.”

Bacon said he thought Trump's words would have some effect but didn't think it would tip the scale very much in the 2nd District, where Bacon noted that he outperformed Trump in the 2020 election by thousands of votes.

“I think voters know I vote my conscience," Bacon said. "I’ve been an independent guy. I’m a conservative, but I’ve voted on multiple bills I thought were right for this district.”

If anything, Bacon said, Trump's words might have helped him.

"The Democrats want to go after me and try to associate me with the previous president, and yet I have the president out there wanting me to be beat in the primary," Bacon said. "So in a strange way, the president has helped me out in the general election."

This year, the candidates are running in a newly configured 2nd District after redistricting done last year added Saunders County and removed part of Sarpy County. In addition to Saunders, the district includes western Sarpy County and all of Douglas County.

"Redistricting is one of those things that just adds another element that we wouldn't see in another midterm," Witmer said.

Paul Landow, a retired political science professor and former executive director of the state Democratic Party, said the redistricting helped the Republican Party. Landow has donated money to the Vargas campaign.

"It picked up some additional Republican voters and it laid out a path for the future that will mean the district will get more Republican as time goes on," Landow said.

That being said, Landow said, it's unclear whether redistricting will make much of a difference.

Even with the redrawn map, Biden would have claimed the 2nd District’s Electoral College vote, according to an Omaha World-Herald analysis.

Witmer said Vargas will have to look to areas where Biden did better than Trump and try to turn out voters in typically Democratic parts of the 2nd District.

Vargas and Bacon both said they had spent time in Saunders County.

Bacon said he has been to the county 25 times and "the ideology out there matches mine." Efforts are underway to form a Saunders County Republican Party and start Republican clubs at high schools in the county, Bacon said.

Vargas said he has been able to visit Saunders County for a handful of events. He said he doesn't make assumptions about any voter.

"It doesn't matter what their party registration, it doesn't matter who they are or who they voted for in 2018 or in 2020, we're going to talk to them," Vargas said.

Landow predicted that Vargas will have to move from the left to the middle in order to appeal to voters, much like Bacon has moved from the right to the center on particular issues in the past several years.

"I think it's smart politics," Landow said. "And it won't hurt either of them, because their constituencies are already baked in for the most part and they're both fighting for that 3, 4, 5% in the middle."

Sam Fischer, a retired Nebraska-based Republican political consultant, said he thinks Vargas has a steep hill to climb.

“Don Bacon is one of the most popular politicians in the state of Nebraska,” said Fischer, who has not given money to Bacon's campaign this election cycle but said he might do so in the future.

“This district has always been about winning the nonpartisans, and those nonpartisans are very, very swayed by economic issues," Fischer said. "So as long as inflation and gas prices and so forth are rising, it’s just a very difficult hill for him (Vargas) to climb.”

Vargas, Fischer noted, also is running at a time when Biden is unpopular.

“It’s a matter of math," Fischer said. "They’ve got to appease their Democrats, but now they’ve got to go out and get all these nonpartisans. I don’t see it.”

While some Republicans might have been unhappy with Bacon's vote for the infrastructure bill, some political watchers think it only will benefit the congressman in the long run.

Geoff Lorenz, assistant professor of political science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said if Vargas wants to make the race competitive, then he's going to have to focus on raising money pretty quickly.

Heading into the final 40 days of the primary campaign, Vargas had $529,746 in the bank. Bacon had more than $1.1 million.

Lorenz said Vargas likely had to spend a lot more money to win his primary.

With the election still months away, Landow and others said, it's likely too early to tell exactly how the race between Vargas and Bacon will unfold.

“I don’t think you can discount the random factor that’s laced through all politics," Landow said. "There’s just enough randomness in a political contest that you really don’t know for sure what’s going to happen.”

