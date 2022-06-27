Don Walton: Brewer in Ukraine; Supreme Court decision on abortion stirs storm

Here we go! Here we go!

Sen. Tom Brewer arrives in Ukraine, eastern Nebraskans prepare to elect a congressman or congresswoman in the unusual month of June, the Legislature eyes the possibility of a special session for the second year in a row.

And the country absorbs a U.S. Supreme Court decision reversing its earlier guarantee of abortion rights, a ruling following right on the heels of a decision strengthening handgun-carrying rights in a nation in which civilians own more than 81 million guns.

The pot is boiling.

Some people are celebrating the Supreme Court decision; some people are mourning.

But, whether you're pro-life or pro-choice, a disturbing aspect of the decision was the apparent deception of the two newest justices in claiming their respect for Roe v. Wade precedent during their Senate confirmation hearings.

You would think the raw partisanship in the Congress -- by both sides -- and the refusal of dozens of its members to officially accept the 2020 presidential election results already had done enough damage.

* * *

If you enjoy visiting your neighborhood polling place, this is your year if you live in eastern Nebraska's 1st Congressional District. You won the trifecta: primary election in May over and done; special election on Tuesday; general election in November.

Either Sen. Mike Flood or Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks will be elected to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives for the next six months, and now, Pansing Brooks says, abortion rights are on the ballot Tuesday in the form of her candidacy as a strong supporter who would battle to try to protect or restore them.

They'll match up again in November for a two-year term with the voting record of the new congressman or congresswoman likely to be the central issue.

When Tuesday's winner is sworn in, three of the five members of Nebraska's congressional delegation will have moved directly to Congress from the Legislature.

And in metropolitan Omaha's competitive 2nd Congressional District, Sen. Tony Vargas will attempt to hike that number up to four, which would include all three of Nebraska's House members.

Whether Vargas is able to defeat three-term Republican Rep. Don Bacon or not, it appears that the non-partisan Legislature has clearly emerged as a stepping stone to the U.S. Congress now.

And that's something new.

Already in Washington are Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Adrian Smith, both of whom moved up from the Legislature.

Along with Bacon, Sen. Ben Sasse followed a different route -- as did former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

****

Tom Brewer arrived safely in Ukraine, but his luggage didn't.

So Brewer hitchhiked and taxied his way to Lviv while his traveling companion stayed in Poland to fetch the luggage before joining him.

In a message, Brewer described the resulting inconvenience as "a great adventure of meeting people (and) seeing the countryside because I'm traveling light and I now wear local clothes (and) I'm fitting in."

Brewer said he has a scheduled meeting with the mayor of Lviv, "so that should be a good chance to truly understand the situation here and their challenges," he said.

"Oh, and they have much different potholes here," Brewer said as he attached a photo of a missile that remained penetrated in a highway after it struck.

Brewer, a retired U.S. Army colonel who was seriously wounded in Afghanistan and is now a state senator who led four of his legislative colleagues on a climb up Mt. Kilimanjaro last November, is on a mission to help Ukrainians as they battle the Russian invasion that is devastating many of their cities.

Adventure is a word Brewer chose in describing his journey to Lviv.

Brewer and adventure are a perfect fit.

* * *

Finishing up:

* Separation of powers: The executive branch proposes; the legislative branch enacts; the judicial branch decides.

* Whoever ultimately wins the 1st District seat in the House this year faces the challenge of securing continued funding for the long-sought USDA research center at UNL's Innovation Campus. Jeff Fortenberry was well-positioned on the House Appropriations Committee to make that happen.

* Noticing Tennessee on the 2026 Husker football schedule, a program that has struggled just like Nebraska to become nationally relevant once again.

