Don Walton: Contest for governor opens up, features unfriendly fire

While Jim Pillen and Charles Herbster no doubt continue to run out front in the 2022 gubernatorial marathon, last week's candidate forum hosted by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and telecast on News Channel Nebraska provided a welcome opening for Sen. Brett Lindstrom and Sen. Carol Blood to attempt to move up the ladder.

Lindstrom cited his experience as a state senator dealing with state issues for seven-plus years, his leadership in guiding legislation to exempt Social Security income from the state income tax, his relative youth — he's 40 — and the accompanying ability to connect with young Nebraskans who represent the future workforce and currently are leaving the state.

Blood, the only Democrat on the stage, cut directly to the chase in delivering her closing message: "If you're unhappy, why do you keep voting the same way?" she challenged viewers.

"Isn't it time to make a change?" she asked.

The other two candidates on the stage at the Cornhusker, former Sen. Theresa Thibodeau and Breland Ridenour, also benefited from the opportunity to raise their visibility in what has become a Republican contest dominated by Pillen and Herbster and their TV ads.

* * *

Pillen and Herbster are increasingly concentrating their campaign fire on each other now.

Last week, Pillen targeted Herbster for holding his company's annual convention in Branson, Missouri, arguing that is a reminder that the Falls City agri-businessman's Conklin Company is headquartered in Missouri, not in Nebraska, and describing his opponent as an "out-of-state business owner."

Herbster quickly fired back, suggesting that Pillen's large hog production operation headquartered in Columbus hires illegal immigrants.

Put on your hard hats.

* * *

Finishing up:

* When Gov. Dave Heineman defeated Rep. Tom Osborne for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, Osborne won both Lincoln and Omaha in the 2006 primary election while Heineman claimed most of rural Nebraska — with an assist from an endorsement by the Nebraska Farm Bureau, which is endorsing Jim Pillen this year.

* Legislative proposals to move the governance and operation of public power districts into political control sound early, and perhaps tentative, alarm bells about the prospect of private power venturing into the state with an eye focused on capturing the lucrative and growing metropolitan Omaha market.

* The 60-day 2022 legislative session is one-third done, headed toward a scheduled April 20 adjournment — when it won't be a below zero wind chill day.

* Lindstrom has aired his first gubernatorial TV ad and it's an appeal directed to Republican voters who may be looking for a young new face as governor. Bob Kerrey was 39 when he was elected in 1982.

* Answering a question that keeps getting asked: Yes, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry may use campaign contributions to defend himself against federal charges pending in California, since the charges result from campaign or officeholder activity. The Federal Election Commission differentiates that from personal use and two payments totaling $50,000 to his California lawyers showed up in Fortenberry's FEC filings before the end of the year.

* The 1st District Republican primary contest between Fortenberry and Sen. Mike Flood turned hot instantly. Flood's endorsement by Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman was stunningly swift. And Fortenberry has wasted no time in returning fire with TV ads targeting Flood.

* Donald Trump's public pledge that he would pardon members of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol, attacked police officers, threatened the lives and safety of members of Congress and the vice president, and tried to block or overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election is a bold and raw reminder that we are approaching a dangerous precipice in our country now.

* Distribution of a billion dollars of federal pandemic recovery funding will reflect, in part, the state's priorities. Water resources, economic development, tourism and recreation, agricultural research, a rural health complex, expansion of rural broadband?

* And does North Omaha make that list? Sens. Justin Wayne and Terrell McKinney will host a briefing for state senators Tuesday morning on a proposal to dedicate $450 million for economic development, affordable housing and public health needs in their community.

* The cost of ongoing renovation of the State Capitol's heating, ventilation and air conditioning system has soared from $78 million to $116.5 million.

* Despite its string of recent national championships, Alabama couldn't match Texas A&M in this year's recruiting with A&M signing eight five-stars and 20 four-stars lured by a huge name, image and likeness pot of money. College football has been broken.

* And where did Nebraska (men's) basketball go?

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

