Don Walton: Current Nebraska state senators have had unique legislative experience

If you measure the legislative experience in terms of variety of challenges, current members of the Nebraska Legislature certainly are getting their money's worth.

Perhaps two special sessions, one already in the books to complete redistricting tasks that occur only once every decade, and another that may be in the works if the U.S. Supreme Court proceeds to overrule Roe v. Wade, leaving it to the states to determine abortion rights.

And there was a legislative session conducted in the midst of a pandemic with safeguards in place.

And a legislative session overflowing with an abundance of revenue and opportunity, with more than a billion dollars of federal pandemic recovery assistance to allocate along with a surge of unanticipated state revenue.

This has been a unique legislative experience for the senators who have held office during this period of unusual challenge and opportunity.

It doesn't pay much, it requires personal sacrifice and some very long days, but being a member of the Legislature is a treasured experience for state senators and perhaps especially so in Nebraska where both the one-house system and the nonpartisan feature give each individual senator unique power.

They are uniquely independent from party dictate, punishment or reward within this legislative system. No majority or minority leaders; no partisan whips; no party agenda or party caucuses; no gubernatorial dictate or control unless an individual senator decides to cede his or her own independence.

The Legislature loses important and talented senators every election year, but this year's losses are going to be unusually large and impactful.

Gone at the end of the year will be some of the best and the brightest, independent thinkers and doers who, in former Sen. Kathy Campbell's words, were the kind of senators who parked their party jerseys at the door.

Just as she did.

For those who remain, this rather dramatic change in membership opens up new opportunities for individual senators to grow and to lead.

And you can spot some of them already.

* * *

Following selection of a Republican gubernatorial nominee on Tuesday, Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue will move into a share of the political spotlight that has shone almost exclusively on the GOP primary race as attention pivots to the Republican and Democratic nominees.

With the support of her party, the two-term state senator has a clear path to the Democratic nomination in a two-candidate primary race. And then comes the really hard part.

Winning a statewide contest in Nebraska is a daunting challenge for a Democrat today, but she's a fighter and as a former member of the city council in Bellevue she has identified an issue that she hopes might have some special appeal for rural voters as she begins the struggle for statewide votes.

Blood has proposed a constitutional amendment that would require the state to pay the full costs of any new programs or increased levels of service imposed upon local governments, all generally known as unfunded mandates.

That would make certain the new costs are not borne by local property taxpayers.

Democratic nominees for statewide office are competitive in metropolitan Omaha and Lincoln today, but they run into a buzz saw west of Lincoln where property taxes are the paramount issue.

Blood was born in McCook and graduated from high school in Hastings and will try to connect with rural Nebraska voters as she competes against heavy odds.

The urban-rural political split in Nebraska is increasingly dramatic.

In 2018, both Gov. Pete Ricketts and Sen. Deb Fischer trailed in their re-election bids in both Omaha and Lincoln while former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry ran behind in Lincoln and Rep. Don Bacon lost in Omaha.

But they were all re-elected with strong Republican support outside the big cities.

In 2020, President Trump lost in both Lincoln and Omaha in his bid for re-election while both Fortenberry and Bacon once again trailed behind their Democratic challengers in the major cities in their districts.

But all three won with Republican votes outside the two cities.

Here was the Trump vote in western and central Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District: Trump, 222,179; Joe Biden, 65,854.

Finishing up

* You won't find his name in print, but Donald Trump has an invisible presence on the ballot in Nebraska on Tuesday. His trip to the state to support Charles Herbster, along with a follow-up tele-rally, tests his current political strength and influence in a highly competitive Republican gubernatorial primary election and is being closely tracked by national media.

* Plenty of healthy growth and development in Lincoln, including construction of new high schools and ongoing redevelopment downtown, but it sure would be nice to begin to see visible progress now in redeveloping the Pershing Center block.

* Whether you like the approaching U.S. Supreme Court decision on the challenge to Roe v. Wade or not, there's rather clear evidence that recent court nominees were either misleading, or much worse, in suggesting to senators that the decision was settled law under the legal doctrine of stare decisis during their confirmation hearings.

* The Nebraska Democratic Party is vying to be one of five states chosen to host the earliest Democratic presidential primary elections in 2024.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0