Don Walton: Elephants stampede through Nebraska on Election Day

Elephant stampede!
It was a big Republican Election Day in Nebraska.
A gubernatorial election landslide for Jim Pillen, and Republican victories in two hotly contested House races.
The possibility of a super-majority of Republican senators in the nonpartisan Legislature large enough to potentially overcome opposition filibusters appeared in early counting, but then began to drift away.
But that "filibuster-proof" observation is really tricky; the nonpartisan aspect of Nebraska's unique Legislature is a firewall against lockstep partisan majority dominance.
There are no party leaders or party whips, no built-in party mechanisms to hand out rewards and punishments, no party caucuses, no marching orders.
Republican members who have chosen to act independently of party or partisan considerations, and sometimes in opposition to pressure from a Republican governor, have found themselves — and their constituents — to be empowered.
Because they sometimes are the deciding votes.
And that could happen again.
Gone are Sens. John McCollister, Mark Kolterman, John Stinner, Matt Williams and Robert Hilkemann, all Republicans who clearly chose an independent and often more moderate path. And look what they were able to accomplish.
It's easy to identify two Republicans in the Legislature now who appear likely to follow that same path. And I am told that there probably are two more, and maybe three, among the incoming senators.
So, let's wait and see what happens.
Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, a wise and effective political veteran who is going to be an influential voice and force in the 2023 Legislature, summed it up for Journal Star reporter Chris Dunker: "I think the Legislature will be more conservative, but I don't think (the majority) is going to be a slam dunk on all the issues."
The independence of the Republican moderates who are leaving the Legislature "made them very, very powerful," Linehan said, "and they used that power quite effectively."
And that scenario — along with that lesson — could be repeated again.
* * *
Pillen's election as governor was predictable from the moment he won an expensive battle with Charles Herbster in the Republican primary election, but the size of his landslide win over Sen. Carol Blood provided a reminder of Republican dominance in Nebraska.
Along with a sharper portrait of two Nebraskas, one urban and one rural.
Pillen won 91 of the 93 counties, all but the urban centers in Omaha and Lincoln where he came close with 46% of the vote in Douglas County and 47% in Lancaster.
Some of the results in western Nebraska were eye-popping reminders of absolute Republican dominion out west.
Blood got 5% of the vote in Arthur County where the Election Night result was 220 to 13 and 6% in Grant where it was 253 to 18. Stark reminders of the old quote attributed to a western Republican rancher who said "we spray for Democrats out here."
Democratic congressional nominees Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln and Tony Vargas of Omaha battled hard in their efforts to upset Republican Reps. Mike Flood and Don Bacon in House contests, but both fell short.
Out west, Republican Rep. Adrian Smith sailed to victory.
* * *
Now that voters have directed the Legislature to enact voter photo ID legislation, Nebraska voters need to be on alert.
If you're a voter, your ability to continue to vote without inconvenience or obstruction or cost is in the hands of the Legislature now.
If you're not a voter, your ability to vote in the future is also at stake.
Voting by mail and early voting should not be impeded; that's how some voters prefer to participate.
Lancaster County election results point to a political reality that needs to keep the forthcoming legislation under a bright spotlight, especially when you consider that the proposal to amend the state constitution was pushed by the Nebraska Republican Party and largely funded by the family of Gov. Pete Ricketts, not by a nonpartisan citizens group.
Here's a look at the summary results report in Lancaster County posted by the election commissioner at the end of Election Day:
* Election Day voting: Republican Rep. Mike Flood, 35,440; Democratic nominee Patty Pansing Brooks, 28,435.
* Early voting: Flood, 15,689; Pansing Brooks, 27,501.
* Election Day voting: Republican gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen, 34,625; Democratic nominee Carol Blood, 27,077.
* Early voting: Pillen, 15,776; Blood, 26,520.
One factor that might tend to help protect unimpeded early mail voting is the fact that Nebraska law allows counties with fewer than 10,000 people to conduct all their elections by mail.
And 11 have chosen to do so; and all are Republican counties.
Average voter participation in those counties was 54.67% compared to state voter turnout of 32%.
* * *
Finishing up:
* Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, who was reelected without opposition, says he will seek the chairmanship of the Legislature's Transportation and Telecommunications Committee with his eyes set on improving rural broadband access and rural roads.
* Governor-elect Pillen has appointed Lee Will to continue as state budget director in his administration. Will has been budget director for more than two years.
* Incoming governors who have not been associated with state government come face to face with the complexity of the enterprise when they begin to engage in detailed state budget briefings and preparation before they take office. The number of "cabinet" officers listed on Ricketts' website is 28.
* Baseball spring training begins in 101 days.
Nebraska Governor
Governor
Three candidates hope to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts when he completes his second term in office in January 2023: Republican Jim Pillen of Columbus, Democrat Carol Blood of Bellevue and Libertarian Scott Zimmerman of Omaha.
The governor is the chief executive officer in state government. It is the governor's duty to present the Legislature with a complete budget for all expenditures used in running the state's regular business.
The governor signs or vetoes bills passed by the Legislature. The governor also appoints certain officers and fills vacancies in state offices and serves as commander-in-chief of the national and state guards. The officeholder also chairs the Board of State Canvassers and Board of Pardons, in addition to serving on other state boards and commissions.
The term is for four years and there is a two-term limit; salary is $105,000 annually. Ricketts, a Republican who has served two terms, cannot run for office again.
Jim Pillen
Age: 66
Address: 6275 Country Club Drive, Columbus
Occupation: Livestock producer; founder and chairman, Pillen Family Farms and DNA Genetics
Political party: Republican
Website: JimPillen.com
Why do you want to be governor?
Nebraska is a special place filled with great opportunities and incredible people. We owe everything we have to this state. I want to serve as governor to ensure all our children and grandchildren have the same opportunities I had, so they can pursue their dreams, raise their families and earn good livings. We can do that by focusing on our kids, fixing our broken tax code, growing our economy, defending agriculture, strengthening rural communities and preserving our conservative Nebraska values.
What would be your first-year priorities or agenda?
First and foremost, we must focus on fixing our broken tax code and solving our property tax problem. That’s a big undertaking, and it’s going to require not only fiscal discipline at every level of government, but also an attitudinal change. We have to bring stakeholders together, rural and urban alike, with the goal of setting parochial interests aside and doing what’s best for the whole state. Nobody can achieve transformational tax change alone, but together, we can.
What do you identify as Nebraska’s primary challenges or needs?
Campaigning in all 93 Nebraska counties has only strengthened my conviction about our state’s tremendous opportunities, but we have to embrace them. Our kids are sought-after, well-educated talents, and we have to keep more of them here. Our people are entrepreneurial and industrious, so we have to get government out of their way and let them keep more of what they earn. Our communities are great places to live, and we have to strengthen and grow them.
If you support additional local property tax relief, how would you achieve it?
To achieve transformational property tax reform, first, we need to tightly control spending at every level. Government should treat nickels like manhole covers. We have to balance the “three-legged stool” of state taxation by sawing the property tax leg down to size. We need to move to an income-potential assessment system for ag land. Finally, we have to reform the TEEOSA school aid formula so that every Nebraska student’s education is supported by the state, no matter where they live.
Do you think voters should have to show a photo ID?
I strongly support enhancing election security through Voter ID. A photo ID requirement is a simple, commonsense step to ensure that voters are who they say they are, protecting the integrity of their vote. We have to show photo ID to board a plane, drive a car, and even open a bank account — there’s no reason we shouldn’t require it for something as important as casting a ballot.
Do you support legislation prohibiting or limiting abortion in Nebraska and why? Under what circumstances, if any, should abortion remain legal in Nebraska?
Life is a precious gift of God’s grace, and it should be protected by Nebraska law from conception until natural death. I will do all I can to outlaw the murder of unborn babies and ensure the dignity of human life.
Do you support legislation to allow Nebraskans to carry guns, either openly or concealed, without government permits or required gun safety training? Why or why not?
The Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution enshrines the God-given right of law-abiding Nebraskans to keep and bear arms. I fully support constitutional carry legislation, which removes unconstitutional impediments to concealed carry. I have always been, and will continue to be, a strong advocate for Nebraskans’ Second Amendment rights.
Should Nebraska raise the minimum wage? What is a fair wage, given our cost of living?
Today, many companies already set starting pay higher than the current minimum wage. The free market works best when government gets out of the way. Rather than ineffectually raising the statutory minimum wage, which will only increase the costs Nebraskans pay for everyday goods and services, we should focus on bringing down the cost of living for Nebraskans by saying no to increased government spending at every level and letting Nebraska families keep more of what they earn.
What experiences qualify you for this office?
I’ve spent my entire life in Nebraska agriculture, growing up on a Platte County tenant farm and building a multi-generational, family-run agribusiness. Our family has created several thousand jobs in rural Nebraska communities with a business I started with my father, growing it from 60 sows and 1,200 market hogs into a leading pork producer. I have the experience needed to run state government like a business, grow our economy, protect our freedoms and preserve our Nebraska values.
Carol Blood
Age: 61
Address: 2812 Jack Pine St., Bellevue
Occupation: Business consultant
Political party: Democrat
Website: electcarolblood.com
What experiences qualify you for this office?
Served eight years as the at-large representative on the Bellevue City Council and six years in the Nebraska Legislature. I’m a pragmatic policymaker who's been very successful saving taxpayer dollars, bringing forward policy to help veterans, military families, seniors, women and children, Nebraskans with disabilities, agriculture and more. Fourteen years of fiscal responsibility. Born in McCook, raised in rural Adams County, family farm in Clay County and raised my own family in Sarpy County. I understand both rural-urban needs.
Why do you want to be governor?
Nebraskans continue to tell me they want a governor who will work hard to bring our residents back together by inspiring hope and transforming our divisions. It’s time to bring everyone to the table and not just the voices of special interests, big money or parties. Nebraska is stronger when we work together and when we have a long-range plan. I want to make sure that happens and create effective change that benefits all, not just a privileged few.
What would be your first-year priorities or agenda?
We will bring forward a statewide strategic plan where we travel across Nebraska speaking to residents and area officials to learn what their local priorities are so we can help achieve those goals. We will set forward metrics that will track our success and failures and our budget and legislation will then mirror those needs. Nebraskans will know how their money is being spent. Issues such as workforce, affordable housing, mental health, taxes and accessibility to health care.
What do you identify as Nebraska’s primary challenges or needs?
Expanding workforce, affordable housing and mental health care, lowering taxes, improving accessibility to health care, protecting Nebraska’s access to water, maintaining quality schools and pre-K, creating jobs with fair wages and benefits, helping 18- to 34-year-olds grow generational wealth, making infrastructure improvements to help ag and manufacturing, removing hurdles for small businesses, investing in technology to help with the worker shortage and improving public services.
If you support additional local property tax relief, how would you achieve it?
We will never achieve property tax relief until we end unfunded/underfunded mandates passed down to our political subdivisions and fully fund our schools. We’ve known the root cause of high property taxes for 25 years. Legislation that holds senators accountable is continually blocked, and they don't have to show how they would pay for a bill before it is passed, instead passing costs down to local government(s). They’ve kicked the can down the road for decades. It must stop.
Do you think voters should have to show a photo ID?
Costs to implement the programming requires millions in tax dollars, approximately $1 million every year. The petition language is vague and makes it harder for eligible Nebraskans to vote freely and fairly. This will negatively impact rural areas without access to reliable broadband or transportation. Seniors born in rural areas who have no birth certificate or those with disabilities can lose their right to vote. It’s a costly venture when there has been zero proven impersonation at the polls.
Do you support legislation prohibiting or limiting abortion in Nebraska and why? Under what circumstances, if any, should abortion remain legal in Nebraska?
Politicians do not belong in doctors’ offices. It is their job, and not the job of a policymaker, to provide reproductive health care to their patients. Right now Nebraska is at a juncture where there are laws to protect the unborn, but also the ability for health care professionals to make the hard decisions needed to save the health or life of their patients. Nebraska has a decent balance. Nobody gets 100% what they want, but it’s reasonable.
Do you support legislation to allow Nebraskans to carry guns, either openly or concealed, without government permits or required gun safety training? Why or why not?
I believe in responsible gun ownership and laws that mirror those beliefs. The federal government needs to do its job instead of states creating patchwork laws making it more complicated for law enforcement, hunters and sportsmen. We must keep our children and schools safe. Policies that include mental health screening and treatment, background checks, better oversight on gun purchases and good judicial laws to remove guns from a person who poses a risk to themselves or others.
Should Nebraska raise the minimum wage? What is a fair wage, given our cost of living?
Yes. Our Social Security is in jeopardy because we’ve not raised the minimum wage at the federal level. With baby boomers aging out and low wages, there is less money going into the Social Security coffers. When we raise the minimum wage we see a net positive economic benefit of tens of millions of dollars and help create new jobs. When you put more money in the hands of Nebraskans, they spend it in our local communities.
Scott Zimmerman
Age: 48
Address: 11623 Spaulding St., Omaha
Occupation: Certified K-8, 5th grade teacher, Omaha Public Schools
Political party: Libertarian
Website: votezimmerman.com
Why do you want to be governor?
I believe Nebraska deserves better than politics as usual. I have become increasingly frustrated by feeling that we are not being represented by our current political climate and I decided it was time to do something. Ultimately, I aim to help create a Nebraska that has true representation of all Nebraskans. I see so many opportunities for coalition building. The voters in Nebraska deserve a candidate who wants to serve Nebraskans and who will listen to understand their needs.
What would be your first-year priorities or agenda?
* Education reform
* Income tax reduction/elimination
* Overhauling the property tax structure
* Criminal justice reform
What do you identify as Nebraska’s primary challenges or needs?
Finding the balance between the larger cities, our smaller communities and rural residents and ensuring all are equally represented, valued and provided fair opportunities to thrive.
If you support additional local property tax relief, how would you achieve it?
The majority of the tax burden is being used to fund public education. As a state, we have a constitutional responsibility to provide access to public schools. As a society, we've been pushed into a level of dependency on this public education system which has continued to increase costs to taxpayers. We will begin by shifting the dependency on this system by minimizing/reducing government involvement in the creation, implementation and access to education programs outside of the government-run school system.
Do you think voters should have to show a photo ID?
I do not support a photo ID mandate. Nebraska voters deserve to have their voices heard. It is critical that we ensure fair and equitable access to the ballot. As governor, I would work with industry experts in determining the most accessible and secure methods we could implement in Nebraska to ensure that ballot results accurately reflect the will of the people.
Do you support legislation prohibiting or limiting abortion in Nebraska and why? Under what circumstances, if any, should abortion remain legal in Nebraska?
I am personally pro-life. However, I am also 100% anti-medical mandates. I believe the solution resides in mass education efforts and making over-the-counter birth control readily available. I will work to invest heavily in our foster care and adoption programs. Women should feel confident that a decision to carry a child to term is the best option, but also know that in cases of rape, incest or medical complications, they will not be criminalized for seeking medical support.
Do you support legislation to allow Nebraskans to carry guns, either openly or concealed, without government permits or required gun safety training? Why or why not?
The top three safest states from crime are constitutional or permitless carry states. Statistically, criminals are far less likely to commit aggressions against another individual when they suspect their potential victims are armed. The states and cities with the most restrictive gun laws are the top of the list for murder and crime. I will focus on supporting Nebraska residents in the effort to restore the freedom to protect your person or property all times, including those around you.
Should Nebraska raise the minimum wage? What is a fair wage, given our cost of living?
The minimum wage policies are antiquated and do not meet the needs of our current workforce. I would prefer to consider moving to a common wage model which is established by industries and monitored by the marketplace. This will allow more flexibility to bring on minimal skilled workers at a lower cost while workers transition into productive team members. A common wage model also will hold employers accountable to the communities they serve.
What experiences qualify you for this office?
I have over 25 years of leadership experience working with all ages. I excel at change management and building highly effective teams by locating and retaining talented individuals. I put the right people in the right places at the right time to do the best job. I have been politically active for 20 years and have served in leadership roles. I approach leadership responsibilities as a servant leader with a desire to ensure fair and equitable consideration for all.
