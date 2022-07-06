Don Walton: Flood congressional victory spotlights rural-urban divide

Hey, there's no election this week!

Last week's special election in eastern Nebraska's 1st Congressional District not only matched Mike Flood against Patty Pansing Brooks, but also produced results that pitted Lincoln against the rest of the district.

With Sarpy County emerging as a potential battleground in the Nov. 8 general election when 1st District voters go to the polls for the third time this year.

Pansing Brooks won handily in Lincoln, her hometown, while Flood crushed it in rural counties where he often piled up more than 80% of the vote.

In suburban Sarpy County, it was Flood, 7,467; Pansing Brooks, 6,697. Turnout was weak as voters in suburban La Vista and most of Papillion began to adjust to recent redistricting that changed the names in the game for Nebraskans who used to reside in the 2nd District.

Throughout the new 1st District outside of Lincoln, Flood was the better-known candidate with the huge advantage of an R on his uniform.

But Pansing Brooks feels politically empowered by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision ending a woman's Roe v. Wade right to an abortion, a ruling that landed with a bang days before the election and no doubt motivated many voters, perhaps chiefly in Lincoln.

The results of that court decision — and the support or backlash that it could still trigger — will be more apparent when voters go to the polls again in about four months to choose between Flood and Pansing Brooks once again.

* * *

Following the unusual June election of Flood to the 1st District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, Nebraska's five-member delegation now includes three former members of the Legislature.

That's a big change from the occasional Nebraska state senator who would come directly to the House: Doug Bereuter, Brad Ashford, John Cavanaugh (whose son and namesake now serves in the Legislature along with his sister, Machaela), Bill Barrett.

Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Adrian Smith are the current members of the delegation who came directly to Congress from the Legislature.

Recent Nebraska governors have favored the Senate: Jim Exon, Bob Kerrey, Ben Nelson, and Mike Johanns all chose that route successfully. And all stayed as long as they chose.

Pete Ricketts was a candidate for the Senate prior to his election as governor.

And, in a reminder of how dramatically the political landscape in Nebraska has changed, Ricketts was overwhelmed by Nelson in 2006.

* * *

Finishing up:

* Liz Cheney, speaking at the Reagan Library in California last week: "Men are running the world and it is really not going all that well."

* Tom Brewer in an e-mail message from Ukraine: "Through all of this the Ukrainian people have a very positive spirit and a passion to keep their freedom and fight the Russians no matter how long it takes."

* The U.S. Supreme Court majority created by Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell has wasted no time in seizing the role of activist game-changers, ignoring 49 years of Roe v. Wade precedent and then blocking the regulatory path to battle climate change. What's next?

* Gotta wonder as we celebrate this Fourth of July in the midst of political division over a violent insurrection at the nation's Capitol in 2021 and an intensely partisan Congress more devoted to party than country if we are rapidly approaching a moment when we may put all of it at risk.

* So it gets even more challenging now with USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten corporation, and with USC clearly committed to rebuilding a national championship program after luring Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma for an estimated $10 million-plus per year. And just try to play NIL with them.

* Although the spotlight always shines on Husker football, it is tempting to think of UCLA at PBA. Basketball royalty.

* And here comes that noisy and explosive night that our dogs and cats dread every year.