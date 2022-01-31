Don Walton: Fortenberry and Flood share top billing with Republican governor's race

So, make room for the 1st District Republican match between Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and state Sen. Mike Flood at the top of the May 10 primary list along with the Republican gubernatorial scramble.

It's getting hot early with Fortenberry's TV commercial targeting Flood after the Norfolk senator was endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman.

This will be the first bigtime GOP primary battle in the eastern Nebraska congressional district since Rep. Doug Bereuter resigned from the House in 2004 to become president of the Asia Foundation.

Bereuter endorsed Speaker of the Legislature Curt Bromm of Wahoo to succeed him, but Fortenberry prevailed.

This year's GOP contest is complicated, of course, by federal charges alleging that the congressman lied to the FBI about illegal foreign donations that were funneled into his 2016 reelection campaign and by a recent delay in his trial date in Los Angeles, probably until March at the earliest.

Move over, Republican gubernatorial candidates, there's a couple of more guys and another scrappy contest in the center ring.

* * *

Omaha on a roll.

It's a city sporting huge corporate power and a remarkably large collection of generous private benefactors, many of them made wealthy by a guy named Warren Buffett.

Lincoln, with state government and the state's flagship university, is less of a corporate-dominated city and does not have anywhere near that kind of concentrated personal wealth — but there has been substantial growth here recently in a healthy private sector that has energized the city with entertainment, restaurants, sports and start-ups in the redeveloped Haymarket.

Omaha's muscular private sector often sets the agenda. There is clout in board rooms and in that unusually large concentration of super-wealthy individuals.

And so you have the kind of eye-popping projects like Mutual of Omaha's new downtown skyscraper that will replace the city's downtown library — over the objections of some Omahans — paired with an ambitious new, free, three-mile streetcar system that ought to please everybody.

Well, not exactly everybody. Nothing ever does.

Look at the spectacular University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha and the private donors that have helped fuel its growth to see a dramatic example of Omaha's private wealth and how it can help determine priorities and drive a city.

Two different cities with different identities and power centers.

* * *

Finishing up:

* Six candidates for governor — Carol Blood, Charles Herbster, Brett Lindstrom, Jim Pillen, Breland Ridenour and Theresa Thibodeau — will participate in a 75-minute virtual forum in Lincoln on Thursday hosted by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry and broadcast live on News Channel Nebraska beginning at 3:15 p.m.

* "I think we can all agree that the country is in a helluva mess," Sen. John McCollister of Omaha said last week — referring to the sharp differences that divide Americans today — as he argued against a resolution that would enroll Nebraska in a call for a constitutional convention. No telling what might be the result of such a gathering now; check your guns at the door.

* There are a whole lot more questions yet to be asked about details of the governor's $500 million proposal to capture and retain more water flowing into Nebraska from Colorado in the South Platte River.

* Three months after the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill was passed by Congress and signed by President Biden, much of the work is blocked by a congressional battle over spending. Obstruction is politics and policy.

* Whoever President Biden nominates to the Supreme Court "will probably not get a single Republican vote," Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi says. In Washington, it's about party.

* Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers told his colleagues that "a complex budget scenario" looms ahead in mid-March and it's time to get moving on priority legislation now.

* A welcome note from Ernie with a welcome postscript: "I still write occasional rhymes — as therapy."

* Three wintry months down; two to go; welcome, February.

* And pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report in a couple of weeks with spring training games set to begin on Feb. 26. Wrap up those negotiations, guys. Divvy up all that money and play ball.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0