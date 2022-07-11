Don Walton: GOP coup in Kearney raises questions for November

A coup in Kearney.

The sudden takeover of Nebraska's Republican Party by conservative activists — many or perhaps most of whom appear to be strong supporters of Donald Trump — was a lightning strike.

It's no longer the party led by Gov. Pete Ricketts and that's a stunning overnight reversal of Republican politics in the state.

Perhaps it's also a reminder that the governor is down to his last six months in office when elected leaders acquire the awkward title of lame duck and power begins to invisibly seep away.

Since I wasn't in Kearney, I don't have the on-the-scene presence that is so important in understanding how this happened and exactly what it means. But the on-the-scene reporting was excellent, so it's clear that this was a well-planned and well-executed takeover.

The coup in Kearney raises some questions:

* Will the party be as helpful, or useful, in supporting Jim Pillen's gubernatorial bid now as it had been prepared to be?

It appears that many of those engaged in the takeover supported Charles Herbster over Pillen in the Republican gubernatorial primary race.

Robert Borer of Lincoln, who received 72,150 votes in a bid for the Republican nomination for secretary of state in the May primary election, was seated at the convention after being denied credentials by the party. He is now a write-in candidate for governor.

* In the wake of mass resignations of key state party officials following the takeover and the split with Ricketts, will the party be able to be an effective fundraising and organizational machine?

Vince Powers says no.

Yes, yes, he is a Democrat, but he has had the experience of having been a state party chairman and understands the fundraising challenges along with the nexus with national party funding tools.

"It is doubtful new NEGOP leadership can raise money nor will national repubs trust NEGOP w/big dollars," Powers tweeted in response to the news from Kearney.

These are questions, not answers, at this point.

* * *

Doug Bereuter put country above party when he was a member of Congress and he still does today.

I'm not sure there's much of that left in the Congress today.

The priorities often appear to be the next election — and perhaps the next Supreme Court vacancy.

It's probably not all that fair to single out Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, but he's one senator who has made it absolutely clear that country isn't at the top of his list.

"The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president," he said in 2010.

McConnell blocked Senate consideration of Obama's nominee to fill a U.S. Supreme Court vacancy when there were roughly 11 months left in his presidency and then rushed through confirmation of President Trump's nomination of a justice a week before Trump was defeated for reelection.

And now he has declined to say whether the Senate would even consider a nomination to the court by President Biden during the last two years of his presidential term if Republicans gain control of the Senate in the 2022 general election.

That's breathtaking.

* * *

Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning, who has championed downtown riverfront development in Norfolk, reenergizing the city and making it more attractive for young new residents, will not be pursuing the legislative seat opened by the election of Mike Flood to Congress.

"I think being mayor of a first-class city in our state is one of the best jobs in politics," he wrote on Facebook last week.

"A) You can have an immediate impact and see positive change happen before your eyes.

"B) You can engage directly in the work of community building, bringing new ideas, new ways of doing things and new voices to the table.

"C) You can do all this outside the hyper-partisan environment that dominates both federal (certainly) and state (ever-increasingly) government and so often stifles forward movement."

Gov. Pete Ricketts will appoint a senator to serve the remaining two years of Flood's term, and then District 19 voters will elect a senator to a four-year term in 2024.

* * *

Finishing up:

* A bust of Ted Sorensen, who earned his law degree at the University of Nebraska in 1951, will be dedicated at the Law College on Aug. 26.

* Secretary of State Bob Evnen and participants in a Nebraska agricultural trade mission met with the prime minister and the foreign minister while they were in Bulgaria.

* Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, an outspoken and energetic state senator, has been chosen to participate in a Council of State Governments leadership development program. She's one of 48 legislators selected from 32 states.

* Doesn't it begin to seem increasingly possible that the names of Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris may not be on the presidential ballot in 2024?