Whither doth this legislative session go?

It looks like the ship is headed downstream to eventual enactment of a broad conservative agenda.

But it's not smooth sailing ahead.

Legislative opponents appear to be left essentially with the option of trying to delay the outcome while perhaps trapping or moderating an item or two.

And that has led to a filibustered legislative session so far.

Talk, run the clock, flip the calendar pages, delay the outcome.

What's changed this year is the departure of a core of independent or less doctrinaire Republican senators who played a big role in shaping the outcome.

However, we don't know these new senators well yet, so maybe there are some independent Republican voices yet to be heard.

Perhaps along with those of a couple of Republican senators who were already there when the newcomers arrived.

The moderating views of John McCollister, Mark Kolterman, Matt Williams, John Stinner and Robert Hilkemann did not all emerge right away.

Their moderation gave them power, and sometimes the opportunity to be the decisive votes on important bills before they were term-limited out of the Legislature this year.

Notably, three of those Republican voices came from outside of Omaha and Lincoln, from as far west as the border with Wyoming.

So it's a little early to try to characterize this Legislature.

Senators sometimes change — the more tempting word is grow — once they've been in the Legislature awhile and fully understand and experience how independent they truly are, free from party and partisanship if they want to be, free from doctrine or dogma, free to arrive at their own judgments.

Free to match the non-partisan description that accompanied their names on the ballot.

This Legislature is essentially evenly split between rural and urban, but the urban voice is divided and the rural voice is largely united and that will matter.

It gives rural Nebraska power at a time when future redistricting will gradually eat away at its strength in terms of numbers.

There seems to be patience in their ranks, at least for now, as some senators run the clock day by day, although Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard says he's tempted to offer a sine die motion to end the currently dysfunctional session and just go home.

The best early bet is that the conservative Pillen agenda, which focuses on tax reduction, limited government spending and state school aid reform, eventually is going to prevail once the smoke has cleared.

But it might take awhile.

* * *

Not much noticed yet is a pending legislative bill that would open a pathway for citizens to protest and seek prosecution of persons responsible for allowing "obscene materials," including pornography, to be available in public libraries.

It's part of a broader bill, LB441, introduced by Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston.

A cannon shot in the culture war already impacting universities, already visible in the approaching 2024 presidential campaign and already on full display in this legislative session.

* * *

Finishing up:

* Sen. Tom Brewer's bill (LB77) to allow concealed carrying of a handgun without a permit or required gun safety training is scheduled for debate in the Legislature on Wednesday, no doubt triggering a filibuster, one of many yet to come.

* A January poll conducted by RMG Research for the Liberty Initiative Fund suggests that 70% of Nebraskans would oppose a proposal to allow Nebraska state senators to serve three consecutive terms rather than being limited to the current two consecutive four-year terms.

* It's always interesting, and instructive, to watch senators making the rounds to touch base and talk with colleagues while the Legislature is in session. Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha is a freshman senator who appears to have quickly seen the value of that in developing relationships. Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn is a veteran senator and legislative leader who is often on the move.

* Sen. Mike McDonnell, a Catholic and a likely candidate for mayor of Omaha, has been denied a seat on the Douglas County Democratic central committee because of his support for pro-life legislation.

* A long time ago, Jim Exon, former governor and former U.S. senator, the man who built a strong and competitive Democratic Party in the state, told me that the party's unwillingness to be a welcoming political home for pro-life supporters as well as pro-choice advocates would lead to its decline in Nebraska.

* And here comes a welcome sighting of March, the last of the five wintry months.

Photos: Prayer rally at Nebraska Capitol marks a year of war in Ukraine