Climactic showdown in the Legislature on Tuesday.

A proposed ban on most abortions in the state after 12 weeks of pregnancy combined with a prohibition against "gender-altering procedures" for individuals younger than 19. That means surgeries.

All ready to be tucked into one explosive bill, LB574, the legislation that triggered a session-long filibuster war.

Grab your helmets and buckle up your seatbelts.

* * *

A couple dozen bills are awaiting a vote on final reading in the Legislature now and voter ID legislation is poised to begin its three-stage journey across the legislative floor.

The current final reading list counts a handful of biggies, including the state budget, a dramatic change in school funding support, income tax cuts and more.

An east Omaha proposal to fund a number of projects is poised at second stage consideration.

And there still appears to be time and space for criminal justice reform to be considered with legislative days dwindling down to a precious few.

Zero gubernatorial vetoes so far and none on the horizon, clear evidence that Gov. Jim Pillen and the conservative Republican majority in this nonpartisan Legislature are in accord.

And in charge — with the minority only able to delay, but not stop, the major legislation that has inched its way forward through multiple filibusters.

When the Legislature returns on Tuesday, it will be Day 78 with 13 to go.

And then this filibuster-ridden legislative session that often tried men's — and women's — souls will be done.

It's been a big win for Pillen in his first year.

And for a conservative Republican agenda.

And for rural Nebraska, which will benefit from reduced property taxes and increased state school aid while also seeing some of its social concerns addressed.

* * *

Rep. Mike Flood continues his effort to urge the U.S. Postal Service to consider moving Lincoln's downtown post office out of the Haymarket to open up that prime site for development.

"I am not asking that this facility be relocated immediately; rather to begin the conversation of finding a more appropriate long-term location," Flood wrote U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

In responding to Flood, U.S. Postal Service government relations representative James Reedy said "vacating and relocating such operations would be highly disruptive to our operations and would significantly impact delivery services to your constituents — our customers."

Reedy noted that operations at the site in the Haymarket include a vehicle maintenance facility that maintains "hundreds of vehicles."

Flood requested a meeting with Lincoln Postmaster Kerry Kowalski and other relevant Postal Service officials to begin to discuss the issue.

A previously scheduled meeting with Kowalski had been abruptly canceled.

* * *

Finishing up:

* It's political heaven in the Legislature with tax cuts on parade — property, personal income, corporate income. How could an elected politician ask for anything more?

* Open Sky Policy Institute counters the political celebration over tax cuts with a warning: "The significant loss in revenue could lead to cuts in important state programs, including education and workforce development, when the state faces an economic downturn."

* Donald Trump's town hall on CNN was a reminder of what a challenge he would be for President Biden in a 2024 debate. Trump is quick and crafty, adjusts to rapidly changing subjects, interrupts, is skilled with deploying knees and elbows, and overwhelms fact-checkers.

* There is chatter about replacing the subdued lighting in the legislative chamber with brighter, more modern lighting; that would change the whole character of the artistic, elegant setting, which is particularly dramatic at night.

* Out in the Rotunda, school children lie in a circle on the floor as a guide tells them about the artwork they see above and all around them in their magnificent state Capitol.

* The University of Nebraska Medical Center's primary care medical program ranked eighth among 123 medical schools in the nation in a new survey by U.S. News and World Report.

* Among the final challenges for this legislative session will be agreement on new voter identification requirements in a state that has had no issues with voter fraud. Will they make it more difficult for some people to vote?

* Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington, speaking to her legislative colleagues: "We've gotten ourselves into a very toxic culture here."

