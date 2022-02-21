Don Walton: Republicans hold voter registration advantage in 90 of 93 counties

The firm Republican grip on Nebraska is evident in a glance at the most recent voter registration figures.

Ninety of the state's 93 counties hold Republican majorities; the exceptions are Douglas, Dakota and Thurston.

Lancaster County numbers give Republicans an advantage even though Lincoln usually votes Democratic. The countywide figures: 78,052 Republicans; 70,454 Democrats.

The statewide Republican voter registration advantage over registered Democrats as of this month is huge: 593,487 to 353,527.

There are 270,882 registered nonpartisans.

Outside the two big cities, this is an overwhelmingly Republican state.

The vote in the two cities continues to trend mostly Democratic, although Omaha has a Republican mayor.

* * *

The developing disagreement, or conflict, between Gov. Pete Ricketts and Sen. John Stinner, chairman of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee, over $500 million in funding that the governor wants stored for construction of a proposed South Platte River canal could be a huge storyline in this legislative session.

Stinner says the money could be put to better use now.

Ricketts wants to designate $400 million from the state's cash reserve fund along with $100 million in federal pandemic recovery funding for that project.

Drama and hard ball ahead.

* * *

The approaching loss of Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha as a member of the Legislature is big.

Lathrop's decision not to seek reelection is understandable after 12 years as a state senator often battling uphill, perhaps especially most recently as the Legislature continues to change.

His is a strong voice that needs to be heard on issues like prison and sentencing reform. And a lot more.

There's a ton of legislative change ahead.

Add Lathrop's name to a collection of skilled, reasonable, effective and nondoctrinaire senators, members of both political parties, who are about to be term-limited out of office.

Twelve members of the class of 2015, which numbers some of the Legislature's most effective senators, legislators who were never captive to political or partisan dogma, will be gone.

And before the year is done, there could be more departures, depending on the outcome of this year's elections: Mike Flood and Tony Vargas are congressional candidates; Mike Hilgers is a candidate for attorney general; Carol Blood is a candidate for governor.

And Tim Gragert is a second senator who has decided not to seek reelection.

There's a lot of legislative change ahead, and it tends to look more conservative.

* * *

Finishing up:

* Brad Ashford, a remarkably good and decent man who has been an essentially nonpartisan officeholder, is battling brain cancer in Omaha. His single term in the U.S. House of Representatives was a spectacular success for his district, resulting in a unique public-private partnership that he negotiated to build a new veterans medical facility in Omaha and (with the help of other members of Nebraska's congressional delegation) funding for a vital new runway at Offutt Air Force Base.

* The Legislature will complete its schedule of committee hearings in two weeks, triggering the beginning of full-day legislative sessions on March 8. And then come those spooky night sessions beginning the following week when the scene grows dark and shadowy and things sometimes go bump in the night.

* OK, Husker football season tickets are renewed and paid for. Unlike last year's schedule, this year's edition looks like it should — and probably better — produce a bowl game appearance.

* Sept. 17 is a big date on the autumn calendar, full of drama and nostalgia: hey, the Sooners are coming to town. It's been a long, long time.

* Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, when asked why he has chosen not to run for a seat in the Senate after he is term-limited out of office at the end of the year: "Because I like to get things done."

* Casual off-the-record conversation with a state senator who will be term-limited out of office at the end of the year repeats what I am often told: He wouldn't seek a third term even if he could. Most senators feel that way after eight years, although some choose to come back later.

* MLB owners ought to end their lockout and allow spring training to begin while they continue to negotiate a settlement with the players. That would be good for baseball. Hey, they may own the clubs, but we own the game.

