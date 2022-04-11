Donald Trump Jr. to visit Nebraska in support of Herbster

Donald Trump Jr. is slated to visit western and central Nebraska Wednesday alongside GOP governor candidate Charles Herbster.
The campaign announced Monday that Trump Jr. would appear at events in Gering, North Platte and Grand Island.
Former President Donald Trump, the father of Donald Trump Jr., has endorsed Herbster.
Doors open for a "meet and greet" at Gering Civic Center at 9:30 a.m., according to a press release. Another event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in North Platte. Doors are scheduled to open at 2 p.m. for the tour's final event, billed as a "Nebraska First Celebration" at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
The meet and greets will be focused on "shaking hands and meeting people" and short remarks, Herbster campaign spokesperson Emily Novotny said in an email. The Grand Island event will feature longer remarks.
All of the events require tickets to attend. Novotny said there's no limit to the number of tickets someone can order beyond the capacity of the venues.
People are also reading…
Trump Jr. visited Nebraska in 2020 during his father's re-election campaign, as Trump and now-President Joe Biden vied for an electoral vote in Nebraska's competitive 2nd Congressional District. Biden ultimately won that electoral vote, while Trump claimed Nebraska's remaining four. Trump Jr. also stumped for 2nd District Rep. Don Bacon at 88 Tactical in west Omaha. The senior Trump has since soured on Bacon, last year calling for someone to challenge Bacon.
Trump endorsed Herbster for governor in October, saying the Falls City farmer and businessman would "do a fantastic job." The endorsement prompted current Gov. Pete Ricketts to issue a strong statement in opposition, saying he "strongly" disagreed that Herbster is qualified. Ricketts has since endorsed Columbus hog producer and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen.
Novotny said no campaign events have been scheduled with the former president.
2022 Primary Voter's Guide
The Lincoln Journal Star reaches out to candidates in contested local primary races and asks them to participate in our annual Voter's Guide by providing biography information and answering questions relevant to the offices they seek.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry will appear on the ballot even though he has resigned. Other Republicans: Mike Flood, Curtis Huffman, John Glen Weaver a…
Nine Republicans are running for the GOP gubernatorial nomination and two Democrats. One from each party, along with a lone Libertarian candid…
Republican incumbent Bob Evnen of Lincoln faces two challengers in the primary: Robert Borer of Lincoln and Rex Schroder of Palmyra.
Mike Foley and Larry Anderson are competing on the Republican ticket in the primary. One will advance to face Legal Marijuana Now candidate L.…
State Treasurer John Murante is running for a second four-year term. He faces Paul Anderson in the Republican primary. Both are from Omaha. Th…
The primary will eliminate one of two Republicans candidates — Mike Hilgers or Jennifer Hicks — who are running. The Legal Marijuana Now candi…
Three Southeast Nebraska legislative districts have competitive primary ballots: Districts 2, 26 and 46.
Only the District 3 seat on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners features a contested race in the primary. County Commissioner Deb Scho…
Joe Nigro and Kristi Egger are running in the primary to be the Democratic nominee. The winner will face Trevin Preble, the sole Republican ca…
One of two Republican candidates for Lancaster County Treasurer -- Tracy Refior or Jasmine Gibson -- will be eliminated in the primary. The wi…
The District 5 seat on the SCC board is the only race where one candidate will be eliminated in the primary. Joann Herrington, Megan Neiles-Br…
Two of the three candidates in Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Subdistrict 1 race will advance from the primary. Candidates are:…