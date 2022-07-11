Doug Bereuter sees dangerous moment for United States

Former Republican Rep. Doug Bereuter, who represented Lincoln and much of eastern Nebraska in the U.S. House of Representatives for 25 years, believes the country is in a dangerous place today.

"I am more worried about the health and status of American democracy than ever before in my lifetime," he says.

The nation is "more fundamentally divided" than it has been since Abraham Lincoln was first elected president at the advent of the Civil War, Bereuter said during a telephone interview following his appearance as the grand marshal of Seward's traditional Fourth of July parade.

Bereuter grew up in Utica in Seward County.

The Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the nation's Capitol by "a cadre of organized and violent insurrectionists" represented an attempt to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in the nation's history, Bereuter said.

"It was a shock to see this happen," he said.

And now the House Jan. 6 committee is doing the important work of uncovering and detailing what happened, Bereuter said.

"I did not vote for (Donald) Trump in 2016" when he was elected president, Bereuter said, instead choosing to write in the name of another Republican who he would not identify.

"It is important that Trump never gets close to the White House again," he said.

"It is clear that he was not qualified to be president in terms of knowledge, temperament, judgment and the lack of a moral compass," Bereuter said.

Part of the problem that led to Trump's Republican nomination is that "the way we nominate a presidential candidate is deeply flawed," he said, "with a few states playing too large of a role at the beginning of the process and a jumbled system of primaries and caucuses."

This scrambled system is "not a rational process for choosing a presidential nominee (and represents) a basic flaw in our political system today."

On another topic, the former 13-term congressman who served a single term in the Nebraska Legislature prior to his election to the House in 1978 welcomed the recent and sudden elevation of three members of the Legislature to seats in Nebraska's five-member congressional delegation.

Very few state senators in Nebraska's nonpartisan Legislature had moved on to Washington until now.

"Service in the Legislature provides a good base of experience to serve in the Congress," Bereuter said.

And, although the Legislature may have recently become more partisan in its behavior, he said, it's still the least-partisan state legislature in the country and a legislative body in which members are "more likely to form coalitions across the aisle."

Prior legislative service also sends former state senators to Congress with a wealth of "experience in dealing with constituents," particularly since a one-house body is "more accessible to constituents."

Former Nebraska state senators are "more likely to be results-oriented," Bereuter said, "rather than partisan warriors."

Congress, he said, "sadly has become very dysfunctional, increasingly filled with partisan, ideological warriors who are not focused on legislative achievement.

"I would not feel comfortable in the House today," Bereuter said. "I would not be able to tolerate extreme positions that people are pushed to take by leadership or supporters."

That's not all that has changed: "I never picked up the phone and called a single person for a campaign contribution," Bereuter said.

"I was accessible and responsible to my constituents, and they trusted me to make the right decisions," he said.

"I held 950 town hall meetings.

"I believe in representative democracy."

Bereuter became a leading member of the House International Relations Committee while he was in Congress before resigning his House seat in 2004 to become president and CEO of the Asia Foundation.

Before his resignation, he had been in line to become chairman of the committee in 2001, but Rep. Henry Hyde of Illinois played his seniority card when he was not granted a waiver to continue as chairman of the Judiciary Committee and he was handed chairmanship of International Relations.

"Most Asian governments would have been happy if Rep. Doug Bereuter of Nebraska — a moderate, averse to controversy but schooled in the complexities of the region — had won," the Wall Street Journal wrote at the time.

Bereuter visited with 1st District Republican Congressman-elect Mike Flood of Norfolk during a reception at St. John Lutheran Church while he was in Seward last week.

They had met before.

"He said he got my autograph when he was an eighth grader who came to my town hall meeting in Norfolk," Bereuter said.

Flood was in the midst of his third term in the Legislature when he won a special election last month that pitted him against another state senator, Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, for the right to serve the remaining six months of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's ninth term in the 1st District House seat.

Fortenberry resigned from the House when he was convicted on charges that he lied to federal officials about an illegal foreign contribution to his 2016 reelection campaign.

Flood and Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee, will meet again in the Nov. 8 general election in a contest to determine who will serve a new two-year term beginning in January.

Flood will be sworn in as a member of the House when it returns from a recess Tuesday and he will join Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Adrian Smith as a trio of former state senators who serve in Nebraska's congressional delegation.