Dueling court briefs in medical marijuana lawsuit disagree on history, intent of initiative powers

Riding a progressive wave in the early 20th century, Nebraska lawmakers approved a measure asking voters to amend the power of the initiative into the state constitution.

More than 92% of voters in the 1912 general election backed the proposal, adding Nebraska to the growing list of states where voters reclaimed the right to initiate legislation themselves or enact a referendum on laws they found objectionable.

The question about how much direct democracy elected leaders and voters intended more than a century ago is at the heart of a federal lawsuit challenging the requirements that a petition gather support from 5% of voters in 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.

Crista Eggers, statewide campaign coordinator for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, sued Secretary of State Bob Evnen last month, arguing the requirement was unconstitutional because it diluted the votes of residents who live in the state’s more populated urban areas.

The lawsuit seeks a preliminary injunction against the provision ahead of the July 7 deadline for submitting signatures.

Last week, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, which is representing Evnen, said the multicounty requirement could not be severed from the right to initiative granted in the state constitution because they have been linked since the 1912 origin.

The dueling briefs filed in U.S. District Court paint different interpretations of the legislative and constitutional history that led to the creation of the initiative power, which is the first reserved to the people under Nebraska’s constitutional framework.

Relying on a plain reading of Article III, Section 2 of the Nebraska State Constitution, the attorney general’s office argued the requirement that a petition be signed by 10% of legal voters, including 5% in two-fifths of the state’s 93 counties, was “integral to the initiative right from its inception” in 1912.

“That requirement was inextricably intertwined with — embedded into the same sentence as — the overall signature requirement,” wrote Solicitor General James Campbell in a brief filed with the court Tuesday.

Less than a decade after voters amended the constitution, during the 1919-20 state constitutional convention, the right to a petition was maintained, even if the total signature requirement was reduced somewhat, the attorney general’s office said.

But, Campbell pointed out, “the multicounty signature requirement remained a central aspect of the initiative right.”

According to the proceedings of the convention, a committee recommended “many changes in the wording and arrangement” of the initiative proposal, but “it has not intentionally recommended any alteration that would affect any essential feature of the proposal.”

It was not changed during any of the three subsequent amendments to Article III, Section 2 approved by voters in the century since.

In 1988, voters approved an amendment changing “electors” — people eligible to vote — to registered voters; in 1998, the single-subject clause was added; and in 2004, an amendment was adopted that prevents the Legislature from changing or repealing any law enacted by the initiative unless by a two-thirds vote.

Both the text and the history, according to the attorney general’s argument, demonstrate the people envisioned an initiative process that required petitioners to solicit support from across a broad swath of Nebraska, from urban centers to rural areas.

“Given this history, conceiving of the initiative right in Nebraska without the multicounty signature requirement is like ‘the play of Hamlet with Hamlet left out,’” Campbell wrote, citing language from a 1935 Nebraska Supreme Court case.

In other words, Campbell argued, if the court chooses to strike down the multicounty qualification requirement in Nebraska’s petition process as unconstitutional, it would essentially eliminate the right altogether because that provision was inseparable.

Attorneys for Eggers and Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, in a response filed in federal court Friday, said nothing in the historical record indicates the multicounty requirement was linked with the right to petition from its origin, which allows for a court to rule that portion unconstitutional.

Mindy Rush-Chipman of ACLU of Nebraska, and Daniel Gutman, a contract attorney working on the case, pointed to a 1911 message from Democratic Gov. Ashton Shallenberger to state lawmakers on the third day of the session pushing for Nebraska to join the growing number of states that granted citizens the right to petition their government.

“The initiative is designed to place in the hands of the people the power to make laws for themselves when legislatures through indifference or ulterior influences shall refuse to enact the legislation they desire,” Shallenberger’s message states, according to the Legislature’s records.

While he was a champion of the cause, Shallenberger warned that a “deluge of measures” would be put before voters without certain checks being put in place — raising the required number of signatures needed, for example, or limiting how many initiatives could be considered in a given election cycle.

“Never once, however, did Governor Shallenberger mention the multicounty distribution requirement as a possible solution to the perceived problems associated with the initiative process,” Rush-Chipman and Gutman wrote in their brief.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana said the issue was not discussed in either branch of the Legislature at that time, either, at least according to the journal of both the House and Senate, and the proposal ultimately won bipartisan support.

The question put to voters, while creating the process that required support from two-fifths of the state’s counties, did not include that language on the ballot created by voters, attorneys for the petition campaign argued.

A sample ballot from the 1912 general election asks voters whether they are for or against a “proposed amendment to the constitution reserving to the people the right of direct legislature through the initiative and referendum.”

The text of the ballot itself, Rush-Chipman and Gutman wrote, where the right to referendum won by a vote of 189,200 to 15,315, “is the best and most conclusive indicator of voter intent,” and renders the multicounty requirement severable from the rest of the right.

The question of whether or not the requirement that petitions gather support from a coalition of counties across the state is one of several that are before U.S. District Court Judge John Gerrard and Magistrate Judge Michael Nelson.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, which is trying to qualify two petitions for the November general election ballot, said the multicounty requirement violated the equal protection and due process clauses of the 14th Amendment, as well as the First Amendment rights of voters.

The campaign is joined with ACLU of Nebraska in the lawsuit.

Their arguments rely upon a 1969 U.S. Supreme Court decision that found an Illinois requirement that requires petitions to obtain 200 signatures from at least 50 of the state’s 102 counties was discriminatory against residents of populated areas.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

