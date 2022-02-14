Effort to revamp Nebraska school aid, ease property taxes ends for now

A key lawmaker called it quits Friday on efforts to deliver property tax relief by revamping the state school aid formula.

Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, the Legislature's Education Committee chairwoman, put her bill (LB890) on hold in the face of stiff opposition from senators who argued that the measure would disproportionately benefit large schools and would amount to a property tax increase for rural property owners.

The proposal would have increased state aid to schools by $728 million a year, thus reducing the need for property taxes. About 60% of property taxes go to pay for schools.

"We have a proposal that works for all Nebraskans and all taxpayers," Walz said, arguing that the only way to fix the property tax problem is by increasing state support of education.

But opponents called the proposal "completely unacceptable" because it would take $548 million out of a tax credit program and repurpose that money for school aid.

The so-called LB1107 credit program provides income tax credits for property taxes paid. For this year, the credits will offset about 25% of school taxes.

Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson said taxpayers in 125 school districts would end up as net losers under Walz's plan. Those are people who get more back from LB1107 tax credits than they would save through the projected school property tax reductions.

"To stand here on the floor and say every taxpayer gets helped is a blatant lie," he said.

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion objected to the uneven effects on school property tax levies.

Omaha Public Schools, for example, would see its levy drop by 41 cents, down from the current levy of $1.0143. But Elgin Public Schools, in Antelope County, would see only a 2-cent drop, down from its $.3295 levy.

He also said the bill needed a mechanism to ensure that additional state dollars would translate into property tax cuts. His proposal that would have created such a mechanism stalled earlier this week in the face of a filibuster.

The school aid revamp plan was developed over several months by Walz, working with Columbus Public Schools Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz and the district’s finance director, Chip Kay.

The plan won support from large, medium and small school districts, plus officials from the state’s main education groups, even as they acknowledged some remaining issues. But OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan opposed it, as did leading agricultural groups.

Walz introduced the school funding pieces of the plan as LB890, while Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha introduced the tax-related pieces in LB891. His bill remains stuck in the Revenue Committee.

Along with repurposing the tax credit money, the plan would have earmarked a half-cent of sales tax revenue for education. The earmarked money would have gone into a trust fund.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the Revenue Committee chairwoman, questioned how the state would afford that half-cent, especially if lawmakers want to eliminate income taxes on Social Security benefits or cut corporate and individual tax rates this year.

Some senators decried the legislative stalemate over school funding and property taxes.

Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward said the plan responded to past complaints that schools were not offering solutions to bring down property taxes. He suggested tabling the bill for a week to negotiate a compromise, particularly on the funding issue.

"We've got a golden opportunity, with our school districts engaged, to get something done," he said.

In the end, Walz said it became clear that opponents were unwilling to compromise. She said she plans to refocus on education issues, such as getting more teachers into classrooms, rather than continue to work on a plan to address property taxes.

Under the plan, all school districts would have received a certain amount of money for each student, called education stabilization base aid. If the plan had been in place this year, total base aid would have been $352 million, and per-student payments would have been almost $1,100.

The second part of the plan would have boosted the share of income tax revenue going to school districts, to 20% of income taxes paid by district residents, up from 2.23% now. For the current year, that would mean a $403 million shift from state coffers to school districts.

The plan also would have allowed more schools to qualify for state equalization aid, which is intended to fill in the gap between what schools need to educate students and the amount of money they receive from property taxes and other sources.

Currently, 87 of the state’s 244 school districts qualify for equalization aid. Under the new plan, 148 districts would have qualified this year.

