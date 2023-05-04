State lawmakers rejected an amendment that would have stopped a $14 million transfer from the Nebraska Environmental Trust to a cash fund managed by a state agency on Wednesday.

A nonprofit group made up of former state senators and board members of the Trust raised concerns about the constitutionality of the transfer to the Water Resources Cash Fund, which is overseen by the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources.

On Wednesday, the first day of floor debate over the state's biennial budget, Omaha Sen. John Cavanaugh introduced an amendment that sought to strike that transfer from the Appropriations Committee's bill (LB814).

Cavanaugh said funds allocated to the Nebraska Environmental Trust through lottery proceeds were approved by voters in 2004 and that it was improper for the Legislature to raid the fund to support a state agency.

Earlier this week, the Friends of the Nebraska Environmental Trust likened the transfer to stealing from the program, which will result in fewer grants for conservation or enhancement projects across the state.

Members of the Appropriations Committee defended the decision, saying that language in the bill ensured the funds were spent on projects authorized under state statute.

Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood, the committee chair, said increased revenue from the Nebraska Lottery had put the Trust in a good financial position and that the transfer was limited to two payments of $7 million each in the next two years.

Likewise, Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart said she was comfortable with the intent language added by the committee directing how those funds should be spent.

"I do believe our decision is constitutional," Wishart said.

But Cavanaugh said the transfer "would still fundamentally go against what voters decided" and could be subject to a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the move.

If a judge ruled the transfer violated the state constitution, Cavanaugh warned it could toss out the state's whole two-year budget, which is nearly $10 billion.

Ultimately, Cavanaugh's amendment failed to get enough support, failing with only 12 votes.

Reached Wednesday afternoon, Sandy Scofield, president of the Friends of the Nebraska Environmental Trust, said the group was considering what comes next.

Currently, members of the nonprofit are planning to testify at a meeting of the Trust on Thursday about several rules changes for how grants are awarded.

The Friends have raised concerns that the 14-member board of the Trust was awarding projects that were less qualified than others or declining grants to projects that had previously received funding.

