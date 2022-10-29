Election preview: Pansing Brooks says reproductive rights No. 1 issue ahead of election

Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks points to her steadfast support for abortion rights and Republican Rep. Mike Flood's early House record of partisanship as differences that voters ought to consider in choosing eastern Nebraska's 1st District House member on Nov. 8.

"I'm the only candidate who would work across the aisle," the Lincoln state senator said during an interview in her downtown Lincoln campaign office.

"I think we have a duty to try to heal the political divide," Pansing Brooks said.

"I have many conservative friends as well as liberal friends and I have the audacious belief that I might be able to help this country come back together.

"I feel I'm in the right place at the right time," she added. "If we don't try, it's all over."

"My opponent is voting straight down the party line," she said. "I thought he might bring more of a moderate nature that we once saw when he was first in the Legislature."

Flood was a state senator from 2005 to 2013, serving as speaker of the Legislature for six of those years, and then returned to the Legislature in 2021.

Pansing Brooks, a lawyer, was a Republican herself at one time, even serving as co-chair of the Lancaster County GOP, but she changed parties in 2008 as she found herself "increasingly out of place," especially on social issues like reproductive rights and LGBTQ rights.

"Hands down, reproductive rights is the No. 1 issue" in her 1st District showdown with Flood, she said.

Then come partisanship and inflation, she said.

It's an unusual early rematch coming on the heels of a June 28 special election that sharply divided Lincoln and rural voters in the district and gave Flood a narrow 6,234-vote victory.

Pansing Brooks won Lancaster County by more than 10,000 votes in an election that followed the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade abortion rights by just four days, but she lost rural counties by huge margins.

That election, necessitated by the resignation of Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry following his conviction on charges that he lied to federal officials about illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 reelection campaign, filled the House seat for only the remaining six months of Fortenberry's term.

If she wins election to the next two-year term, Pansing Brooks said, she'd center on Nebraska's workforce development needs through carefully constructed immigration reform while seeking a seat on the House Agriculture Committee and pushing for continued federal funding to develop a U.S. Department of Agriculture research center at Nebraska Innovation Campus.

"That can be truly remarkable for our state," she said.

Pansing Brooks also points to new opportunities for Nebraska to help fuel and feed the world.

Nebraska farmers could step up wheat production as the Russian invasion of Ukraine threatens that embattled country's huge export market and the state could increase its energy development, including solar and wind power, as well as expand ethanol production, she said.

"We can lead on energy," she said.

While acting to "beef up security" on the border with Mexico is necessary, Pansing Brooks said, legal immigration is vital to address Nebraska's workforce shortage.

"We need workers here," she said.

Although she has been successful in raising $1.6 million to fuel her campaign, Pansing Brooks said, she is not getting the national Democratic Party funding support that might have been anticipated, or at least hoped for, following a strong showing in the newly crafted congressional district in June.

The pathway to a victory appears to depend heavily on Lincoln voters and women voters throughout the district along with an ability to win the votes of Sarpy County residents in Papillion and La Vista who have just been moved into the 1st District.

Pansing Brooks points to her collaborative work with Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, a conservative Republican, in finally winning a long battle to close four stores in the village of Whiteclay that sold an estimated 4 million cans of beer a year mostly to Native residents of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation just across the border in South Dakota.

"Maybe that has given me some boldness," she said.

Pansing Brooks also has worked closely with Republican Attorney General Doug Peterson on legislation significantly increasing the penalties for human trafficking in Nebraska.

As an attorney, she said, "I was business and real estate."

As a state senator, she said, she has focused on people's needs, including the rights of gay people.