Election preview: Rep. Mike Flood pledges to support police, battle inflation, help Lincoln

Republican Rep. Mike Flood is centering on his strong support for local law enforcement along with confronting the national challenges of inflation, energy policy and border security as he seeks election to a full two-year term in the House of Representatives.

In a district that hasn't elected a Democrat in more than half a century, Flood is pointing to his Republican credentials and attempting to tie Democratic nominee Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, a favorite Republican target.

During a news conference in Lincoln, Flood described his opponent's legislative record as "soft on crime."

Flood defeated Pansing Brooks in a special election on June 28 to fill the remaining six months of the vacancy created by the resignation of former Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry following his conviction on charges of lying to federal officials about illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 reelection campaign.

While Flood romped to victory in rural counties in eastern Nebraska's reapportioned 1st District, Pansing Brooks won Lincoln and Lancaster County by more than 10,000 votes, riding a wave of abortion-rights support in the immediate wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision erasing Roe v. Wade protections guaranteed by the court half a century ago.

Flood, who hails from Norfolk, is focused on earning Lincoln's support.

Already, he said during a telephone interview, he is preparing to work with the U.S. Postal Service on a proposal that could move Lincoln's main post office out of the Haymarket to open that location adjacent to Pinnacle Bank Arena for development of a convention center or for whatever future development project that Lincoln might choose.

"That's prime real estate that would be available for the future development of Lincoln," Flood said.

The congressman said he's also working to support ongoing funding and development of the long-sought U.S. Department of Agriculture research center at Nebraska Innovation Campus.

Flood moved on to Washington after nearly 10 years in Nebraska's Legislature, where he previously served as Speaker, leading the legislative body for six years during his first two terms.

An attorney and founder of the News Channel Nebraska network of television and radio stations, Flood became the third former member of the nonpartisan Legislature to currently serve as members of Nebraska's five-member congressional delegation, joining Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Adrian Smith this summer.

Flood has compiled an early, solidly conservative Republican voting record since his election in a district that has not elected a Democrat since 1964, when Clair Callan of Odell won a single term.

The newly minted congressman says voters will choose between "two very different paths toward building the future of America" when they mark their ballots on Nov. 8.

Pansing Brooks would be "a rubber stamp for Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden," he said. "The first vote (when the House convenes following an election) is leadership," Flood said, "and that's a very big choice."

"We need to turn our economy around and get America back on track," Flood said.

Flood went to the Mexican border with Arizona in late August and saw what he described as "a humanitarian crisis" that must be resolved for both immigrants and U.S. security.

In the House, the congressman said, he will battle to protect agriculture from unwise environmental policies and "put the brakes on the Biden-Pelosi agenda," which he said centers on increased federal spending that drives up inflation, increases energy expenses and burdens taxpayers.

"We need to choose a different path," he said.

His previous legislative experience as speaker of the Nebraska Legislature for six years has been "tremendously valuable" in terms of learning how to accomplish goals and get things done, Flood said.

That taught him how important it is to "devote considerable time and effort to develop relationships and build trust," he said. Flood said he is systematically reaching out to his new legislative colleagues to develop personal ties now.

"I started with South Dakota, then North Dakota, then Iowa," he said. "I look for House members usually on the floor, strike up a conversation, begin to build a relationship."

It's a far different environment than the nonpartisan Legislature and its single body of 49 members, he said. The House contains 435 members, currently including 212 Republicans.

"Things can be raucous and very fast-moving here," Flood said.

"I want Nebraska to have influence in helping guide the nation's policy," he added.

"I want to be able to swing a big bat here and get things done for Nebraska."