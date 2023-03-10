Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard on Thursday urged consideration of a legislative proposal that seeks to replace Nebraska's one-house Legislature with two houses, including a Senate that would provide geographical balance designed to help counter growing urban representation based on population.

His proposal (LR2CA) seeks a vote of the people on a constitutional amendment to implement that change.

The Senate would be composed of 31 senators appointed by county board members to represent three contiguous counties; 63 House members would be elected to four-year terms by district.

Although current language in the bill provides for partisan elections, Erdman told the Legislature's executive board that is not his intention and the language will be revised to continue Nebraska's nonpartisan legislative system.

Erdman said his proposal was prompted by Nebraska's dramatic population shift to three eastern urban counties and the resulting loss of rural representation in the Legislature.

Those three eastern counties, Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy, now contain more than 50% of the state's population, he said, with that figure continuing to grow.

Meanwhile, Nebraska's 90 other counties, including all of central and western Nebraska and the state's rural population, contain a declining minority that is reflected in their reduced representation in the Legislature.

"People in my district and others feel we're being left out," Erdman said.

Erdman, who hails from Bayard, represents Legislative District 47 in Nebraska's Panhandle.

Providing geographical representation in a second house would be similar to how states are provided equal representation in the U.S. Senate without regard to population, Erdman said.

A number of opponents who testified against the bill during Thursday's public hearing pointed to constitutional guarantees for equal representation for people, not territory, as recognized in U.S. Supreme Court decisions.

"Nebraska got it right" with voter approval of a nonpartisan, one-house Legislature in 1934, Chloe Fowler, associate executive director of Nonpartisan Nebraska, said.

Other opposition testimony saluted U.S. Sen. George Norris for leading the way to adoption of Nebraska's unique, one-house legislative system, which was launched in 1937.

The Legislature is composed of 49 members elected on a nonpartisan ballot from districts of equal population.

The gradual growth in urban representation follows in response to completion of each decennial U.S. census.

