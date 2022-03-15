Ernie Chambers museum bill expected to move ahead without state funding

A bill envisioning creation of a fund to construct a museum honoring the legacy of former Sen. Ernie Chambers is expected to be advanced Tuesday to the floor of the Legislature, but without state funding attached.
An amendment to LB1205, a bill introduced by Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, would remove a $131,023 state general fund cost for developing detailed plans for the museum, clearing the way for its advancement by the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.
The bill would create the Ernie Chambers History-Arts-Humanities Museum Assistance Fund to be administered by the Nebraska State Historical Society.
The fund would include future transfers authorized by the Legislature, along with other funds from any state or federal sources.
But it would appear that funding for the proposed museum would rely primarily on private-sector contributions.
Chambers, the longest-serving state senator in state history with 46 years as a member of the Legislature, represented his North Omaha district from 1971 to 2009 and, after being term-limited out of office, returned to serve another eight years from 2013 to 2021.
The proposed museum would center on Nebraska's unique one-house Legislature along with Chambers' legacy.
McKinney occupies the District 11 seat that Chambers held.
Photos: Sen. Ernie Chambers through the years
Photos: Ernie Chambers through the Years
Sen. Ernie Chambers urges senators to override Gov. Pete Ricketts' veto of a law repealing the death penalty in Nebraska during debate on the motion Wednesday, May 27, 2015.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Photos: Ernie Chambers through the Years
Former State Senator Ernie Chambers talks outside the Robert V. Denney Federal Building during a rally calling on Congress to slash America's bloated military budget on Tuesday afternoon, April 12, 2011.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Photos: Ernie Chambers through the Years
Former State Senator Ernie Chambers talks outside the Robert V. Denney Federal Building during a rally calling on Congress to slash America's bloated military budget on Tuesday afternoon, April 12, 2011.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Photos: Ernie Chambers through the Years
Former State Senator Ernie Chambers talks outside the Robert V. Denney Federal Building during a rally calling on Congress to slash America's bloated military budget on Tuesday afternoon, April 12, 2011
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Photos: Ernie Chambers through the Years
Former State Senator Ernie Chambers talks with Journal Star reporter Don Walton outside the Robert V. Denney Federal Building prior to the start of a rally calling on Congress to slash America's bloated military budget on Tuesday afternoon, April 12, 2011.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Photos: Ernie Chambers through the Years
Nebraska senator Ernie Chambers (right) enjoys a laugh with fellow senator Brad Ashford of Omaha during Day 90 of the Nebraska legislature session on Wednesday, June 5, 2013, at the Nebraska Capitol Building.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Photos: Ernie Chambers through the Years
Senators Patty Pansing Brooks and Ernie Chambers embrace after the legislature voted Wednesday, May 27, 2015, to override Gov. Pete Ricketts' veto of a law ending the death penalty in Nebraska.
Journal Star file photo
Photos: Ernie Chambers through the Years
Senators Kathy Campbell and Ernie Chambers embrace after the legislature voted Wednesday, May 27, 2015 to override Gov. Pete Ricketts' veto of a law ending the death penalty in Nebraska.
Journal Star file photo
Photos: Ernie Chambers through the Years
Nebraska Sen. Amanda McGill of Lincoln (left) enjoys a laugh with fellow Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha during Day 90 of the Legislature on June 5, 2013.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Photos: Ernie Chambers through the Years
Senator Ernie Chambers (R) and other senators are sworn in as the 103rd Legislature got under way on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2013.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Photos: Ernie Chambers through the Years
Meg Wightman, 8, and her sister, Emalie Wightman, 11, listen after being introduced to Senator Ernie Chambers on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2013, on the floor of the legislature. The Wightman sisters are granddaughters of Senator John Wightman.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Photos: Ernie Chambers through the Years
Senator Ernie Chambers calls from Criminal Justice reform in front of the Nebraska State Capital on Friday June 19, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Photos: Ernie Chambers through the Years
State Sen. Charlie Janssen (right) and his daughter Scarlett, 18 months, greet fellow senator Ernie Chambers before the start of the final session of the 103rd Nebraska Unicameral Legislature on Thursday, April 17, 2014, at the Capitol.
KRISTIN STREFF, Journal Star
Photos: Ernie Chambers through the Years
State Sen. Ernie Chambers (right) makes a point during a hearing as fellow committee member State Sen. Paul Schumacher listens on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2014, at the State Capitol.
KRISTIN STREFF, Journal Star
Photos: Ernie Chambers through the Years
State Sen. Ernie Chambers listens during the opening day of the 105th legislative session in 2017.
Journal Star file photo
Photos: Ernie Chambers through the Years
Sen. Ernie Chambers speaks during debate, July 27, 2020, at Nebraska State Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photos
Ernie Chambers, Megan Hunt
Sen. Megan Hunt (left) speaks with Sen. Ernie Chambers during floor debate on Aug. 13 at the state Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Ernie Chambers
About 100 people show their support for State Sen. Ernie Chambers on Aug. 13, 2020, the last day of his last legislative session, outside the Nebraska State Capitol.
ANNA REED, Omaha WORLD-HERALD file photo
Ernie Chambers
State Sen. Ernie Chambers in his Capitol office, piled high with filing boxes.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Ernie Chambers
Sen. Ernie Chambers returned to the Legislature in 2013 after sitting out four years due to term limits.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
103rd Legislature starts
Sisters Meg (left) and Emalie Wightman, granddaughters of then-Sen. John Wightman, talk to Sen. Ernie Chambers after being introduced in 2013.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
103rd Legislature starts
Sergeant at Arms corps member Lois VanDeventer (left) talks with Sen. Ernie Chambers in a hallway of the Capitol on Jan. 9, 2013.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Surprise Ernie Chambers Rally, 8.13
State Sen. Ernie Chambers (center) is led back to the Legislature by fellow Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks (right) after a surprise rally by supporters on Thursday on the north steps of the Capitol.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Surprise Ernie Chambers Rally, 8.13
Ernie Chambers, Nebraska's longest-serving state senator, addresses supporters on the stairs of the Capitol on Thursday, when more than 100 people gathered outside to celebrate his tenure.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Surprise Ernie Chambers Rally, 8.13
Supporters of state Sen. Ernie Chambers surprised the legislator with a celebration of his tenure on Thursday on the north steps of the state Capitol.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Chambers Birthday Card
Sen. Ernie Chambers with a birthday card from Gov. Pete Ricketts and “return to sender” message in July 2020.
JoANNE YOUNG, Journal Star file photo
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Nebraska Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha wears paper glasses as he arrives to the Legislative Chamber on March 25, 2020. Nebraska approved an $83.6 million emergency relief package Wednesday to help public health officials respond to new coronavirus as the number of cases continued to rise and Gov. Pete Ricketts expanded the list of counties where restaurants and bars will be forced to close their dining areas.
Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo
Legislature First Day
Sen. Ernie Chambers speaks on the first day of the legislative session at on Wednesday at the Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
XGR - Schimek and Chambers
Legislative aide Elaine Menzel (from left) consults with state Sens. DiAnna Schimek, Ernie Chambers and Bernice Labedz during the 1991 legislative session. Schimek is responsible for the state's unique electoral vote system law and Chambers has been instrumental in blocking attempts to change Nebraska back to a winner-take-all state.
Lincoln Journal Star archives
Chambers 45
Nebraska State Sen. Ernie Chambers answers a reporter's questions Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in his Capitol office, piled high with filing boxes.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Chambers and his 'Republican'
Ernie Chambers shows off the "Republican" on his desk, an inflatable bird with an elephant trunk. This 1989 photo was taken shortly after Chambers filed as a Republican instead of an Independent.
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers quotes Hitler
Ernie Chambers tapes a Hitler quote to his chest in this 1989 photo to protest a special session called by then Gov. Kay Orr to address the state's tax problems.
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers at death penalty debate
Ernie Chambers listens to the debate in opposition to LB 675, his priority bill intended to eliminate the death penalty. in 1988.
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers reloads
Ernie Chambers plays with a toy gun in this 1986 photo.
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers campaign
Ernie Chambers holds up a bumper sticker for his campaign in 1988, when he was actively campaigning for both the Senate and a legislative seat.
Journal Star Archives
Chambers on burial sites
Ernie Chambers speaks on the unmarked human burial sites and skeletal remains protection act in 1989.
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers on University
Ernie Chambers makes some calls in his office while wearing a University of Nebraska at Kearney shirt. The legislature was, at the time of this May 1989 photo, considering making KSC part of the university system in Nebraska.
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers addresses the press
Sen. Ernie chambers addresses the press at the Capitol in this 1988 file photo.
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers on speed limits
Ernie Chambers spells out his speed limit bill in this March, 1996 archival photo.
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers in 1974
Ernie Chambers wears an "Elect Chambers" button in this 1974 photo.
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers aims
Ernie Chambers aims down the barrel of a toy gun in this 1986 photo.
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers in 1978
Sen. Ernie Chambers, who will leave the Legislature in January, speaks in 1978.
Journal Star File Photo
Ernie Chambers
Ernie Chambers is arrested in 1969 during racial protests on Omaha's near north side.
UNITED PRESS INTERNATIONAL FILE PHOTO
Chambers at a hearing
Ernie Chambers speaks at at hearing in this March 1984 photo.
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers at Grenada protest
Ernie Chambers talks to Bruce Erlich at a protest of American action in Grenada in this October 1983 file photo.
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers on gambling
Ernie Chambers comments on an ad in the Omaha World Herald during debate over a bill that would legalize sport wagering in the state in this 1988 file photo.
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers enters the legislature
Ernie Chambers' headshot in Oct. 1970 before he enters the legislature.
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers goes fourth and long
Wearing his gridiron garb, Sen. Ernie Chambers made one last pitch to designate University football players as state employees in May, 1983.
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers in 1974
Ernie Chambers in 1974.
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers' death penalty shirt
Sen. Ernie Chambers waits for the debate on his bill to eliminate the death penalty in this 1978 photo.
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers and Carpenter
Senators Terry Carpenter and Ernie Chambers talk in this 1978 photo.
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers and Taylor
Ernie Chambers speaks with Virgil Taylor, center, in this February 1978 photo.
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers on lawyers
Ernie Chambers wears a shirt protesting what he called the death of Nebraskans' constitutional right of appeal to the state's highest courts and measure LR8 in February, 1990.
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers at anti-apartheid rally
Ernie Chambers tells an anti-apartheid rally at UNL that the black majority should kill South African whites in this Oct. 1985 photo.
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers' desk
A sign on Ernie Chambers' desk in 1996 references "The Terminator."
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers with Nigerians
Ernie Chambers speaks with a group of Nigerians in this 1981 photo.
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers in 1982
Sen. Ernie Chambers holds a child on the legislative floor in this April 1982 photo.
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers at Boyd Elementary
Tiffany Wright, a fourth grader at Boyd Elemntary School, shows Sen. Ernie Chambers how to witch for water in this 1988 photo.
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers cutting hair
From left to right, Ernie Chambers, Bill Armstrong and Dan Goodwin cut hair at an Omaha barber shop in 1968.
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers and the electric chair
In Feb. 1976, Mel Beckman of the Holy Family Church in Omaha, lent Ernie Chambers moral support in his effort to repeal the death penalty by presenting him a replica of the state's electric chair, inscribed with the words, "Oh Life, how precious you are!"
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers in 1971
Ernie Chambers on the legislative floor in a 1971 photo.
Journal Star File Photo
Ernie Chambers apartheid
State Sen. Ernie Chambers speaks to the crowd during an anti-apartheid rally at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Oct. 12, 1985.
Journal Star file photo
Chambers and De Camp
State Senators John De Camp and Ernie Chambers are interviewed in 1971.
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers on corporal punishment
Sponsoring a bill to outlaw corporal punishment in schools, Sen. Ernie Chambers shows the paddles which he says are used on junior high students in Omaha in this 1980 photo.
Journal Star File Photo
Chambers and Carpenter
Senators Ernie Chambers and Terry Carpenter speak in this 1978 photo.
Journal Star file photo
Chambers' uniform
Ernie Chambers models his new shirt for the Journal in this 1985 photo. He'd been recently criticized for his dress in the legislature.
Journal Star File Photo
BLM Protest
Sen. Ernie Chambers joins Stand In for Lincoln protesters outside the state Capitol on May 29, 2020.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or
dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.