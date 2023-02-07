Ernie Chambers has written his first letter to Gov. Jim Pillen, a communication in which he challenges the governor's "misinformed stance" on critical race theory and his "misguided attempts to ban it from academe."

Chambers said he was prompted by a postal invitation from the governor and the NEBRASKAland Foundation to attend the 2023 Statehood Day dinner on Feb. 26, which he said energized my "rhyming bone" and led to a poem.

After raising the possibility that he might "show up in black tie, sweatshirt and jeans," Chambers ended with a postscript.

"Twould be great fun — and I would not rue it

"Tho' mightily tempted, I shall not do it.

"But, then again … who knows?"

* * *

Freshman Nebraska Rep. Mike Flood presided over the U.S. House of Representatives one day last week.

That was a new experience, but not a new role for Flood to play.

Flood presided over the Nebraska Legislature often as its elected speaker for six years.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy designates who will preside each day.

* * *

If you were a U.S. senator, what committee assignment would you most like to obtain?

Ben Sasse held a seat on the Intelligence Committee and I personally would think that would be hard to beat in terms of opening up a new, secret, classified world.

Pete Ricketts just gained a seat on the Foreign Relations Committee and that might be less glamorous, but almost as appealing in terms of a learning and broadening experience.

Meanwhile, Deb Fischer just gained a seat on the Appropriations Committee and that, in the words of an experienced political operative, is a "wow."

Along with seats that she will continue to hold on the Armed Services Committee, the Agriculture Committee and the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, Fischer is positioned now to help shape a wide variety of legislation that directly impacts the state.

"Joining the Appropriations Committee will make Nebraska even more of a powerhouse in the Senate," Fischer says.

Fischer is on track to seek reelection to a third term in 2024.

No Nebraska senator has sought a third term since Jim Exon was re-elected in 1990.

* * *

Finishing up:

* Bob Bartee, who has played a major role in the development of the University of Nebraska Medical Center into a state and national powerhouse, is retiring after more than four decades of leadership in government relations and communications. He helped build this state treasure.

* There are four-day legislative weeks ahead the rest of the way as senators continue to grind away with committee hearings.

* The cable news media has made George Santos, a freshman congressman who is one of 435 members of the House of Representatives, famous with almost daily attention directed at his lifetime of lying. It's a story, guys, but every day?

* A day of committee hearings on filibuster-bound bills on abortion rights and new voter requirements filled the Capitol one day last week, a reminder of one of the strengths of Nebraska's legislative system. Nebraskans have the right and the opportunity to be heard on every bill — and they exercise that right in droves.

* Pillen has been aggressively pursuing his legislative agenda by appearing at legislative committee hearings to testify personally in support of a bundle of bills that would implement his priorities. It's hands-on and off-and-running for Nebraska's new governor.

* Pillen and Tom Osborne together again: The former Husker defensive back will host his former coach at a news conference on Monday announcing "the introduction of a major mentoring initiative" to encourage and assist young Nebraskans.

* With last-minute changes, voter photo ID legislation is a long way from the finish line.

* The president's State of the Union address on Tuesday will probably show us a Congress aggressively divided by party-first politics and focused on partisan advantage, fulfilling George Washington's nightmare.

* Who do Nebraska Republicans want as their 2024 presidential nominee? Pillen's Republican primary victory over Charles Herbster suggested as long ago as last May that it's probably not Donald Trump.

* What will the Husker football schedule look like in 2024 when it is juggled to accommodate the arrival of USC and UCLA in the Big Ten conference? USC in Lincoln sounds good.

* Balloon over Montana, and then the Carolina coast; it sounds like a song.

Photos: The business of governing in Nebraska in 2023