Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst announced Wednesday she will donate proceeds from her annual motorcycle ride political fundraiser to a Cedar Rapids veterans service and support organization.

Ernst announced her annual Road and Ride will take place on June 3, and she will donate some of the proceeds to the Freedom Foundation.

Ernst donated about $10,000 in proceeds from last year’s event to a foundation in honor of Daegan Page, a Red Oak native and Marine Corps corporal. Page was one of 13 U.S. military members killed in a bombing at the Kabul airport as civilians were being evacuated following the withdrawal of U.S. military from the country and the collapse of the U.S.-backed former Afghan government and its security forces amid a takeover of the country by the Taliban.

The Roast and Ride is an annual fundraiser involving a motorcycle ride, hog roast and rally. The event, which Ernst launched in 2015, has featured some of the biggest names in Iowa and national politics, including former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, South Carolina Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, Florida Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Ernst once commanded National Guard troops in Iraq and is the first female combat veteran to serve in the U.S. Senate.

“Since we started Roast and Ride in 2015, I’ve made a commitment to support a veteran’s organization with the proceeds from our Ride,” Ernst said in a statement.

Ernst, who has visited the Freedom Foundation several times, said she looks forward “to honoring their important work in Cedar Rapids and the surrounding communities at this year’s ride.”

Started in 2013, the foundation helps veterans navigate life after military service. The nonprofit provides a community pantry, recreational activities, services for homeless and displaced veterans, a veterans emergency financial assistance fund and weekly home-cooked meals.

“As a veteran herself, Joni understands the difficulty of navigating civilian life after years of intense military training and deployments,” said Lexi Coberly, executive director of the Freedom Foundation. “As an organization born from the idea of ‘veterans helping veterans,’ we at the Freedom Foundation are both humbled and excited to be recognized at Joni’s annual Roast and Ride on June 3, and ultimately, receive support for our heroes in need.”

The Cedar Rapids nonprofit recently moved into a new, bigger building, offering expanded possibilities and opportunities to serve more veterans in need. To learn more about Freedom Foundation, visit usfreedomfoundation.org.

