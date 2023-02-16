The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board enforces Iowa's government-ethics laws. (Image by Canva, with board logo from State of Iowa)

The administrator of Iowa’s state ethics panel says he sees no reason investigate a former nursing home regulator who landed a job in the industry while working for the state.

Iowa’s so-called “revolving door law” bars individuals from, within two years of leaving their state job, collecting pay from any company in relation to any sort of proceeding they were “directly” concerned with in their state job.

In 2021, the deputy administrator of the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals’ Health Facilities Division, which regulates all Iowa nursing homes, left that agency and, within days, began working for a company that operates 10 Iowa nursing homes.

The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board enforces the state’s revolving-door law. The board’s legal counsel and executive director, Zach Goodrich, said Monday that he had read a January news article about the DIA issue in the Iowa Capital Dispatch. While the board can investigate such matters on its own initiative, he said, DIA hasn’t asked for such a review, and he sees no reason to look into the matter.

“I haven’t heard anything from DIA, so they haven’t asked for an official review,” Goodrich said. “We do have the power to investigate it, but when I looked into the matter – just based off of reading your article and the other matters — there wasn’t anything that raised this to a level of concern to where, I think, we would start our own investigation on that.”

Todd Frank, a former Iowa nursing home administrator, began working for DIA in November 2020 as deputy administrator of the agency’s Health Facilities Division. That division is responsible for inspecting, overseeing and regulating all Iowa nursing homes.

According to court filings made by Frank’s own attorney, on April 26, 2021, Frank received an email from an executive at Beacon Heath Management, which owns and manages 10 Iowa nursing homes. That executive told Frank that Beacon was recruiting him for a job as senior vice president of Iowa operations.

At the time, Beacon didn’t have any Iowa holdings, but was in the process of purchasing the 10-facility Pearl Valley chain of Iowa nursing homes. Within days of the email to Frank, Beacon acquired the chain for $24.2 million.

The Beacon executive’s email to Frank initiated a months-long period of negotiations in which the company was actively recruiting Frank to head its Iowa operations while Frank was helping direct the Health Facilities Division. During those months, the division cited five of the 10 Pearl Valley/Beacon nursing homes for a total of 41 violations, resulting in $7,000 in state fines.

In August 2021, Frank negotiated terms of his employment with Beacon, and in September he ended his employment with DIA. In early October, he began working for Beacon at an annual salary of $150,000 – a substantial increase from his state salary of $88,733.

DIA spokeswoman Stefanie Bond has said while DIA never knew what company Frank was leaving the agency to work for, DIA personnel knew he’d be working somewhere in the industry and so DIA took “appropriate action” to avoid any conflicts of interest. She said DIA “maintains high ethical standards” and has “robust policies” regarding conflicts of interest.

Iowa’s revolving-door law is intended to discourage the migration of state regulators into industries they oversaw in their state job. The law prohibits state employees who leave their job from collecting compensation, within two years of their departure, from any company “in relation to any case, proceeding, or application with respect to which the person was directly concerned and personally participated” while working for the state.

State records show that DIA’s Health Facilities Division was overseeing, inspecting and imposing fines against Beacon’s Iowa care facilities in 2021, while Frank helped lead the division and while he was negotiating the terms of his employment contract with Beacon. However, it’s not clear how personally involved Frank was in any of DIA’s enforcement actions involving Beacon.

According to Frank’s online resume, he worked as a nursing home administrator for at least four Iowa care facilities — Des Moines’ Ramsey Village, the Carlisle Center for Wellness and Rehab, the Grinnell Health Care Center and the Cedar Falls Health Care Center — before DIA hired him to help oversee those and other Iowa care facilities.

Frank also worked as a regional director of operations for Trillium Healthcare Consulting before joining DIA.

Each of Beacon’s Iowa care facilities operate under the name “Aspire,” and they’re located in Perry, Gowrie, Washington, Donnellson, Muscatine, Sutherland, Estherville, Primghar, Lake Park and Pleasant Valley.

