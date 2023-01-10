Fans would be able to wager on home Husker football games under new bill

Fans would be able to place bets on home Husker football games under a bill in the Nebraska Legislature that would open up wagers on in-state sporting events and direct the subsequent tax revenue to college scholarships.

Lincoln Sen. Eliot Bostar's proposal (LB168) would revise the casino gambling framework lawmakers adopted in 2021 that prohibits wagers on home teams competing in Nebraska. The provision, essentially written to apply to Husker games at Memorial Stadium, was added to the regulations at the last minute as part of a compromise among senators.

Under Bostar's proposal, tax revenue generated from the bets would go toward the Nebraska Opportunity Grant program, which provides financial aid to Nebraska students attending in-state colleges.

While the overarching rules to govern sports gambling remain parked at bureaucratic review stage, Bostar said bets on Husker games shouldn't be off-limits simply because of where a game is played.

"We're talking about gambling on the same team, the same players, doing the same activities," Bostar told the Journal Star. "Treating it differently simply based on geography of where the competitions are taking place doesn't seem like good policy."

The Nebraska Opportunity Grant fund, which draws from state coffers and lottery tax revenue, is open to Nebraska students who have not yet earned a degree, have a high financial need and are attending an eligible in-state college or university. In the 2021-22 school year, it doled out $22.6 million in scholarships to 13,188 students — or $1,720 per student.

But Bostar said the emergence of casino gambling in Nebraska, which voters overwhelmingly approved in a ballot initiative in 2020, could hurt lottery revenue and the stability of the scholarship fund overall.

"We want to make sure those Nebraska Opportunity scholarships remain in a healthy condition so that the students, the young people of Nebraska, can fully take advantage of them," he said.

Lottery revenue makes up about two-thirds of the financial aid fund, said Ritchie Morrow, the financial aid officer of the Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education, which administers the program. Quarterly allocations of $12 million to $15 million have remained steady since voters approved expanded gambling, but that could change, he said.

"Once the casinos are up and running, are the people who play the lottery going to take those dollars to the casino?" Morrow said. "We are concerned that lottery allocations will decrease ... but right now it's a little early."

Bostar said his proposed legislation is not an expansion of gambling, but rather a "commonsense approach" to ensure the scholarship fund remains robust.

But Pat Loontjer, executive director of Gambling with the Good Life, an organization that opposes expanded gambling in Nebraska, disagreed. Loontjer said allowing fans to bet on games they can watch from the stands puts players and coaches in a dangerous position.

"Sports betting really corrupts the whole industry," she said. "It just destroys the whole sports atmosphere."

While two casinos are in operation — WarHorse Casino at the former Lincoln Race Course and one at Fonner Park in Grand Island — the first legal sports bets are still months away.

In October, the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved rules for wagering on sporting events that largely mirror the framework adopted by the Legislature. They require that all sports wagering take place in person at licensed casinos and prohibit wagering on games involving teams when they are competing within the state.

Those rules must still be vetted by Attorney General Mike Hilgers before heading to the governor's desk.

Casinos pay a 20% tax on gambling revenues, of which 70% goes to statewide property tax relief and 25% to city and county governments. The remaining 5% goes to a problem gambling fund.

In addition to Bostar's bill, Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha put forward a bill (LB159) that would create a new scholarship program under the Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education for youths in foster care.

There were 62 new bills introduced Monday, including:

* CHILD SEX ASSAULT: A bill (LB174), put forward by Lincoln Sen. George Dungan, would eliminate the statute of limitations on future civil actions related to the sexual assault of a child.

* CONVERSION THERAPY: Sen. John Frederickson of Omaha would ban conversion therapy, which aims to change an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity, and prohibit state funding of the practice (LB179).

* PRISONS: A bill (LB163) from Omaha Sen. Terrell McKinney would make a number of sweeping corrections changes, including prohibiting the construction or expansion of prisons until the Legislature determines that overall admissions and lengths of stay for all facilities have declined over a 20-year period. The bill also calls for better pay for committed offenders and culturally diverse books in Nebraska prisons.

* DISCRIMINATION: A measure (LB169), introduced by Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, would prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in matters such as employment and housing.

* SCHOOL FUNDING: A bill (LB177) from Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard would allocate money to parents to be used for expenses such as private school tuition, as well as create a new fund to equalize funding of public schools.

* NATIONAL MOTTO: Erdman introduced another education-related bill (LB178) that would require schools to prominently display "In God We Trust," the national motto of the U.S.

* BIODIESEL TAX CREDIT: Legislation (LB180) from Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth would allow businesses to receive 14 cents for every gallon of biodiesel they sell at the pump through a new tax credit.

* VETERAN TEACHERS: A bill (LB188), introduced by Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, would allow the Nebraska Commissioner of Education to issue temporary teaching certificates to veterans.

* VOTING MACHINES: Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings would require voting machines in Nebraska to be made in the U.S. (LB193).

* SECOND AMENDMENT: Another bill (LB194) from Halloran would enshrine the Second Amendment right to bear arms and other gun-owning protections in state law.

