Farm Bureau endorses Pillen in GOP gubernatorial race

The Nebraska Farm Bureau on Tuesday endorsed Jim Pillen in the hotly contested Republican gubernatorial primary election, handing the Columbus pig producer a rich prize in his contest with agribusinessman Charles Herbster of Falls City and a field of other GOP candidates.

The Farm Bureau counts 58,000 members and is a major voice in Republican politics with its endorsement playing an outsized role in statewide GOP primary races that often are dominated by rural voters.

Results from polling all its members "resoundingly said Jim Pillen's the guy," Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue of Central City said during a news conference announcement in the Capitol Rotunda.

"Wow!" Pillen responded. "This is a big deal for our campaign."

Herbster will be able to counter with his earlier endorsement from former President Donald Trump, with whom he worked as an agricultural adviser, relying on the popularity of Trump in rural Nebraska to help deliver votes in the May 10 primary election.

Following the news conference, Pillen and McHargue embarked on a statewide tour that would take them to South Sioux City, North Platte, Scottsbluff and Kearney later in the day.

"We don't take jumping into the primary lightly," McHargue said, and the Farm Bureau only did so after polling the organization's members who "resoundingly said Jim Pillen's the guy."

McHargue said he also sat down with Pillen for "a couple of hours over supper" prior to the decision and engaged in "quite a conversation about rural communities."

McHargue said Pillen "understands we have a broken tax system and that there is overreliance on property taxes (and) he understands that if agriculture does well, our state does well."

Pillen, who already has campaigned in all 93 counties, said it's important "not just that we survive, but that we thrive."

"It's important that the next governor defend agriculture," McHargue responded.

"The Nebraska Farm Bureau is all in," he said. "We'll be part of the campaign."

Pillen and Herbster are generally regarded as the Republican frontrunners with both candidates already generating well-funded campaigns with a strong TV ad presence.

Also in the GOP hunt are state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau and Breland Ridenour, all of Omaha, along with Michael Connely of York, Donna Nicole Carpenter of Lincoln and Lela McNinch of Lincoln, who have filed as candidates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

