Feenstra files for re-election to Congress

DES MOINES — The parade of candidates filing their official paperwork for this year’s elections continued Monday, with Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra taking his turn at the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.

Randy Feenstra (official)

Feenstra

Feenstra is completing his first term representing Iowa’s staunchly Republican 4th Congressional District and is seeking re-election. Feenstra was elected to Congress in 2020, having beat out longtime incumbent Steve King in the Republican primaries. 

His campaign submitted more than 2,500 signatures, campaign staff said.

