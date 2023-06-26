WASHINGTON — On Monday, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, is introducing legislation aimed at bolstering broadband and broadband access in rural areas.

The "Rural Broadband Modernization Act" is intended to "increase access to broadband telecommunications services in rural areas, increase minimum broadband speeds in rural areas, and provide grants, loans, and loan guarantees to finance the costs of the construction, improvement, and acquisition of facilities and equipment for broadband service in rural areas," according to the text of the bill.

The minimum broadband speed mentioned in the bill is 100 megabytes per second which would be more than double the reported averages of rural broadband speeds. As for what areas might be included, the bill mentions that rural areas would be those with a population under 20,000.

In a release, Feenstra said "Access to high-speed, affordable internet is critical to the success of our rural communities and our long-term economic vitality. Reliable broadband connection ensures that our families can work from home, our farmers can effortlessly monitor commodity prices online, and our main street businesses can utilize the technology they need to serve their customers and make a living."

During the past week, Feenstra's also pushed bipartisan legislation, with Minnesota Democratic Rep. Angie Craig, intended to extend crop and livestock insurance protections to 10 years for any new and beginning farmers.

And the Rural Broadband Modernization Act comes as the Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration recently announced grants of more than $37 million meant to boost high-speed internet infrastructure in the state of Iowa.

On June 19, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced nearly $150 million in funding for broadband development, focused on areas with the highest need for high-speed internet.

The most-recent round of funding from the Empower Rural Broadband Grant Program made up to $148,960,000 available for qualified broadband projects in underserved areas. Funding comes from the 2021 federal American Rescue Plan Act.

“Iowans deserve access to reliable, fast broadband,” Reynolds said in a press release. "Reliable internet connections are needed to live, work, and raise a family. This investment in infrastructure gets us one step closer to providing easy internet access to all Iowans."