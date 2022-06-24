'Fight back at the ballot box': Pansing Brooks ties abortion rights to Tuesday's special election

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln suggested Friday that the special election in eastern Nebraska next Tuesday to fill former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's vacated 1st District House seat provides "our first opportunity to stand up and fight back at the ballot box" against the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end abortion rights.

"A majority of Americans and Nebraskans do not agree that abortion should be illegal," Pansing Brooks said in a statement issued moments after the court ruling was announced.

The court decision leaves it to the states to determine whether to ban all abortions or, in some cases, sharply reduce access to the procedure.

Pansing Brooks is the Democratic nominee in a special election to fill Fortenberry's unexpired term following his resignation from the House after his conviction on charges that he lied to federal officials about illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 re-election campaign.

Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, the Republican nominee, issued a statement that praised the court's decision to "return abortion-related policy decisions back to the states and the people where they belong."

Flood said he is proud to have sponsored "the nation's first pain-capable unborn child protection act," which banned abortions in Nebraska at 20 weeks.

"We helped pave the way for this landmark decision," he said.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has said he is prepared to call the Legislature back into special session later this year to consider enacting a ban on abortions in the state if and when the court acted.

In a brief statement on Friday, the governor said he will be "working with our legislative leaders to determine what more we can do to protect our pre-born babies."

Ricketts hailed the court's decision as "an answer to millions of prayers on behalf of the unborn and a victory for human life."

A bill to ban abortions in Nebraska if states are given full regulatory authority by the court was trapped by a filibuster in the closing days of this year's legislative session. A cloture motion to free the bill for consideration fell two votes short on a 31-15 count with Flood voting yes and Pansing Brooks voting no.

In Lincoln, Sen. Adam Morfeld, a candidate for Lancaster County Attorney, issued a statement declaring that "I will not criminalize doctors or women for reproductive decisions" if he is elected to that office.

"I will not turn every miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, IVF procedure and split-second, life-saving decision by a doctor into a criminal investigation.

"These are private decisions that should be left to a woman and her doctor, not politicians and lawyers."

Meanwhile, Nebraska Family Alliance policy director Nate Grasz called for legislative action.

"Preborn babies who can smile, yawn, suck their thumbs and have their own heartbeat can be legally aborted up to 20 weeks in our state," he said.

"We will immediately begin working with our state lawmakers to pursue the strongest protections possible for every unborn child in Nebraska because every life should be cherished and protected," Grasz said.

Republican gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen of Columbus hailed the court's decision.

"Today, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed what we have long known to be true," Pillen said. "Our Constitution contains no right to murder an unborn child.

"I will do all I can to ensure that no more unborn babies are killed," Pillen said in a written statement.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Carol Blood of Bellevue said "trigger bill" action by the Legislature enacting a ban on abortions in Nebraska "will cause Nebraskans to live in a police state."

"Doctors will live in fear when they need to provide necessary patient care," she said.

"I can't comprehend the expectation that a child traumatized by incest will be forced to carry a pregnancy conceived from abuse," Blood said.

U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, both Republicans, welcomed the court's ruling.

"Today's decision returns policymaking decisions on this issue to state and federal lawmakers," Fischer said.

"I have always supported pro-life policies that show compassion for women and their unborn children," she said.

Sasse said "let's support today's victory and get to work."

"Let's support and love all pregnant women; let's come alongside them and give them support they need; let's support babies regardless of the situations they face and build communities around them that will love and cherish them."

State Sen. Tony Vargas, the 2nd District Democratic congressional nominee, was critical of the court decision.

"Politicians don't belong in doctors offices making medical decisions," he said.

"Women should make the decisions that are the best for them with their doctors."

