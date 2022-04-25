Filibusters flourished in 2022 Nebraska Legislature but fell short of record

Nebraska lawmakers launched into the first full-blown filibuster of the 2022 session during the second day of debate.

By the time they headed home Wednesday, filibusters had filled up more than half of the 60 days they met and senators had taken votes on 24 filibuster-ending cloture motions on 15 bills and one resolution.

“It’s got to be a record, I would think,” said Don Wesely, a former state senator and now veteran lobbyist. “That’s a lot.”

Turns out the number of cloture motions isn’t quite a record, but it’s close, according to a tally kept by the Clerk of the Legislature’s Office. There were 25 such motions in 2018 and 24 in 2016, the two previous high years.

But it’s by far the most without former Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, considered the master of the filibuster, in the Legislature. Chambers was term-limited out of office for a second time in 2020.

Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln and other lawmakers said the number of extended debates this year didn’t stop the Legislature from chalking up major accomplishments.

“That has been frustrating, but yet, you look at all the things we got done,” said Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams. “I’m thankful and grateful we’ve done all we’ve done.”

Those accomplishments include a record tax cut package, a plan for using $1.04 billion in federal COVID-19 funds and a state budget that preserves a $1.2 billion cash reserve. Other accomplishments include bills expanding services for children with developmental disabilities, taking the first steps on two major water projects and investing $335 million into North and South Omaha and other high-poverty areas of the state.

But some lawmakers said the filibusters contributed to an atmosphere of resentment and bitterness that sometimes spilled over into personal attacks between lawmakers and difficulty working together.

“We certainly did things, but it was more acrimonious and disjointed even for a short session,” said Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln.

Filibusters are not unique to the Nebraska Legislature. An example of “talking a bill to death” showed up in the first session of the U.S. Senate, according to the U.S. Senate Historical Office. The tactic was common enough by the mid-1800s to be dubbed a filibuster, a word derived from Dutch and Spanish terms for pirates.

The use of filibusters has increased dramatically in the U.S. Senate since 2013, contributing to gridlock in Congress. Democrats debated ideas for curbing filibusters at the beginning of the year after being frustrated in their attempts to pass voting rights legislation but have not taken action.

In Nebraska, the Clerk’s Office tally shows a similar explosion in filibusters. The number of cloture motions remained in the single digits for all but one year between 1992, when the cloture rule was adopted, and 2014. It has been in the double digits ever since.

Lawmakers offered various theories about the reason for the increase. Sen. John Arch of La Vista said he believes lawmakers needed to put more effort into communicating with each other away from the microphone so they could work out differences.

“There are certainly differences of opinions, but simply bringing bills to the floor and counting votes isn’t the best way to do things,” he said.

Others offered similar views. Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said COVID cut down on the socializing that helped build relationships among lawmakers. Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont said she believes it would help to have a chance before the session for lawmakers to discuss their goals and interests.

“The body has gotten polarized,” Walz said. “We don’t take the opportunity to listen to each other.”

Lawmakers on both the left and the right used filibusters to block legislation this year. Seven bills died because backers fell short of getting 33 votes for cloture, even if they had the 25 votes to advance the bill.

The bills killed through filibuster included such hot-button measures as a “trigger bill” that would have banned abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court gave states the power to do so and a bill that would have allowed Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without getting a permit.

A filibuster also killed a bill that would have limited sentences to address prison overcrowding and a bill that would have boosted private and parochial schools by giving tax credits for donations to private school scholarship organizations.

Wesely said the prevalence of filibusters has increased the support needed to pass controversial legislation, in practice if not in legislative rule. He contrasted that with his legislative tenure when even the most contentious legislation could pass by a narrow 25-24 vote.

Filibusters can be used to pressure a bill’s backers to negotiate compromises that can gain support for the bill.

Linehan worked out an agreement to add property tax relief to an income tax cut bill to win votes for the package. But she resisted proposals to bring more senators on board and end the tax package filibuster by reducing income taxes for middle-income Nebraskans.

Lengthy negotiations among parties interested in crime and corrections also failed to produce a compromise on the prison overcrowding legislation, which left that bill short of votes for cloture.

“I think there were probably opportunities for compromise,” Hansen said. “There was no desire to do that.”

Even with bills that survived, filibusters prevented the Legislature from taking up some controversial amendments. Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha used the tactic to keep lawmakers from amending any of the budget bills to authorize construction of a new prison.

His budget bill filibuster also blocked an amendment that would have barred the State Department of Education from using any of its appropriation to “research, adopt or implement state sex education standards for Nebraska schools.”

Political viewpoints determine whether the filibusters resulted in wins or losses.

But filibusters ate up time that could have been used to debate other legislation. Hilgers required eight hours of debate before allowing a cloture motion during first-round debate, four hours on second-round debate and two hours at the final stage of consideration.

Lawmakers ran out of time to take up several bills this year, including a popular measure that would have made daylight saving time permanent in Nebraska once federal law changed and three neighboring states adopted similar laws.

However, Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, who introduced LB283, said the extensive discussions that are part of filibusters are part of the purpose of the Legislature. He said legislative sessions “should be slow and cumbersome.”

“And it certainly was this year,” he said.

The World-Herald's Erin Bamer contributed to this report.

