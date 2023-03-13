For the first time in a long time, Omaha pastor Jonathan Chapman said he sees hopes in the eyes of his community, all because of a big-budget bill making its way through the Nebraska Legislature.

“People believe that you want to do the right thing,” Chapman told state lawmakers Tuesday.

He was talking about LB531, introduced by Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, which had its public hearing in the Legislature’s Urban Affairs Committee.

Final details are still being worked out, but the bill aims to build on an economic recovery package that lawmakers approved last year for traditionally underserved parts of Nebraska, primarily north and south Omaha. McKinney’s bill would provide guidance for allocating some of the $335 million contained in last year’s bill, and direct additional money, possibly $100 million, to the effort. That would push the total economic recovery spending to $435 million, though McKinney said he might try for more than $100 million.

“This community deserves a fair chance at the good life,” McKinney said.

Of the $335 million in last year’s bill (LB1024), roughly $100 million was earmarked for several projects, including affordable housing, innovation hubs and an industrial park near the Omaha airport. The Legislature then accepted proposals for the remaining $225 million.

The engineering firm Olsson took those 367 proposals and compiled a list of 35 recommended projects in Omaha. Among the recommendations was a 90,000-square-foot activity center, a handful of museums and multiple career centers.

None of those are guaranteed to receive funding. McKinney’s bill may identify a few specific projects for funding, but it will primarily direct the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to select the remaining projects among the original 367 applicants, he said.

Some of those applicants testified in support of LB531 on Tuesday, representing a range of local businesses and nonprofits. Though not all of the speakers had proposals that made Olsson’s list of 35 recommendations, several said they hope that McKinney’s bill will provide an opportunity for other proposals to seek funding.

Supporters largely view LB531 as a rare opportunity to revitalize areas in north and south Omaha that have suffered from a decades-long lack of investment. Supporter Willie Barney said there is a “sense of urgency” to pass the bill, as much of the funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 — money that must be spent by the end of 2026.

“We stand ready to serve,” said supporter Kenny McMorris. “North Omaha is ready to go.”

Of the roughly 30 people who testified Tuesday, no one opposed LB531. One testifier was neutral. Among the bill’s supporters were the Omaha Police Department, the Nebraska Bankers Association and the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce.

Last year’s bill intended to provide funding for underserved areas across the state, not just parts of Omaha. However, LB531, much like all the projects recommended by Olsson, focuses on Omaha. Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, a leading lawmaker on the project, said the recovery efforts outside of Omaha were already settled under last year’s bill.

McKinney also introduced an accompanying bill, LB785, that would direct millions to the economic recovery in north and south Omaha. As drafted, the bill calls for $600 million to go to recovery grants distributed through two state departments — $250 million from the Department of Natural Resources, and $350 million from the Department of Economic Development.

McKinney said the $600 million figure is not final. There is another amendment in the works for LB785 that will make it virtually identical to LB531. Vargas said the two bills were introduced as a precaution to ensure at least one of them makes it to the floor of the Legislature.

“We need to make sure there’s as many pathways as possible,” Vargas said.

Photos: The business of governing in Nebraska in 2023