First round of broadband funding to connect 12,000 Nebraska homes to high-speed internet

The Nebraska Public Service Commission awarded $17.8 million in grants to internet providers through the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program to connect nearly 12,400 homes across the state to high-speed internet.

On a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Crystal Rhoades of Omaha dissenting, the commission approved a total of 60 grant applications from 19 companies in the launch of the two-year program created by the Legislature in 2021.

Sponsored by Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson at the request of Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Act (LB388) appropriated $40 million over two years to expand access to broadband capable of download/upload speeds of 100/100 megabits per second (Mbps).

"I'm really happy with what we ended up doing and how the process worked for the time we had," said Commissioner Dan Watermeier, who represents eight counties in Southeast Nebraska.

Watermeier said the Public Service Commission worked quickly after the funding was appropriated to set up an application process that opened in October.

Seventy-six applications totaling $31 million were submitted, Watermeier said, and a review of the projects began in November.

The commission upheld several challenges against applications in areas where companies said they were already providing internet service to that specific area, or already had a plan to provide high-speed internet service in the near future — a process that drew criticism from some providers.

Seven proposed projects were challenged because they overlapped with another company's existing service area where fiber is being installed, or where a fiber project was planned, the commission said in its order.

Although a majority of the commission signed off on the plan, both those that supported it and the commissioner who voted against it said changes will be needed for future grant cycles.

Commissioner Mary Ridder, who represents western Nebraska, wrote in a concurring opinion "it became apparent the challenge process would need further adjustment prior to the next round of grants."

The rules set by the commission side with challenges if locations in the project area are already being served by speeds of 100/20 Mbps, Ridder said, to avoid an "overbuild" of internet services.

"Here is the rub. Not all areas in those projects are receiving 100/20 Mbps," Ridder wrote.

In an interview, Watermeier said the commission wants to be careful not to provide taxpayer dollars to one company that wants to build into an area if another company has already privately invested in broadband services there.

"It's difficult to be perfect, but we have done a responsible thing with the taxpayers' money to not just allow companies to overbuild," Watermeier said.

Rhoades said the commission denied too many grants based on the challenges in the first round of applications, relying on incomplete information from the challenging companies in doing so.

Instead of showing which locations in a project area were served by what download and upload speeds, the challenging companies submitted maps that showed the route the high-speed fiber line took through a community, she said.

By not showing which homes had access to 100/20 Mbps, Rhoades said the challengers' maps often supported the application more than their own appeal, and urged the commission to re-review all of the challenges.

"Simply put, the commission did not follow our own process," she wrote. "We failed to consider the speed data submitted by the applicants, and information provided by customers and elected officials who live in the area.

"As a result, service will not be provided to many locations which should have been able to receive it," Rhoades added.

Watermeier and Cullen Robbins, director of telecommunications and the Nebraska Universal Service Fund at the Public Service Commission, said several measures were built into the program to ensure internet providers are expanding broadband access across the state.

Recipients will receive one-fourth of the funding 30 days from being awarded the grant, one-fourth of the funding in September, and the remaining amount once they submit all invoices within 90 days of completing the project.

The Public Service Commission will review labor and material expenses, as well as speed test data from a specified number of locations prior to approval of the final half of the funding, Robbins said.

A project that is expected to provide 100/100 Mbps broadband service to 50 homes would need to provide speed results from five randomly selected locations, while those serving 51-500 locations would need to sample 10% of the locations served.

Projects reaching more than 500 homes would need to provide speed data from 50 locations, according to the commission’s order.

Speed tests that do not reach the benchmark set forth in state statute would be required to file a proposal on how to remedy the deficiency, and provide further speed tests to prove the home is then served by high-speed internet.

Robbins said he expects the roughly 12,400 locations identified by the project applicants will have high-speed internet before the July 5, 2023, deadline set forth by the commission.

Near Lincoln, approved projects include extending high-speed service into the Eagle, Holland, Martell and Sprague areas.

