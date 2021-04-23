Fischer criticizes senators who didn't vote on property tax issue

In a sharp departure from her practice of remaining silent on state legislative actions, U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer on Friday took a shot at 11 state senators who chose not to cast a vote Thursday evening on a motion that would have ended a filibuster of this year's major property tax reduction proposal.

Fischer, a former two-term state senator, said that when she was in the Legislature "we stood up and we took a stand."

"We voted. We did not pass on votes. We were accountable to our constituents," she said.

"We didn't hide behind this seemingly now acceptable practice of 'present, not voting.'

"Now, with this practice, the Unicameral has become less transparent and less accountable," Fischer said.

More predictably, Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a statement criticizing the 20 senators who he said "voted against property tax relief," either by casting a no vote on the motion to end the filibuster or declining to vote.