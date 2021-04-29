Fischer says Biden's wish list equals major tax hikes

“The question about the President’s expansive spending proposals outlined tonight is not whether we spend or not, but what makes sense. Getting past COVID and ‘returning to normal’ also means returning to normal governance and normal government expenditures.”

Rep. Don Bacon was critical as well.

"When President Biden took office in January, he pledged to work in a bipartisan manner, and he has done just the opposite," Bacon said on social media. "Instead, he has largely embraced the progressive Democrat agenda to push through massive government spending, with no regard for the impact to our children’s wallets."

Rep. Adrian Smith expressed disappointment with the speech.

"I am disappointed his message was one of larger, more controlling government, and that his vision for bringing America together seems to be imploring Republicans to support his far-left agenda," Smith said. "Our focus right now must be on continuing our bipartisan success in defeating the COVID-19 virus so we can reopen the rest of our schools, reopen the rest of our businesses, and get Americans who are still unemployed off the sidelines."

