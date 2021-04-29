Fischer says Biden's wish list equals major tax hikes

Nebraska's Republican congressional lawmakers issued statements Wednesday reacting to President Joe Biden’s first joint address to Congress.
Sen. Deb Fischer said that in his address, Biden “laid out a policy wish list that he wants Americans to pay for through major tax hikes.”
“This is not fair to hardworking Nebraska families, communities, and small businesses,” Fischer said. “The American people expect the president to keep his word, deliver on his inaugural promise of bipartisanship and unity, and work with a 50-50 Senate to build consensus.”
Sen. Ben Sasse criticized Biden's call for restrictions on gun ownership.
“Our constitution protects law-abiding citizens' right to bear arms. We’re not going to make America safer by going after responsible gun owners and calling for sweeping gun bans. Let’s enforce the laws on the books and crack down on violent criminals.”
In advance of the address, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who represents Lincoln as part of Nebraska’s 1st District, criticized the reach of the federal government under Biden.
“Our earlier bipartisan emergency measures to turn the corner on this harsh pandemic should not become an excuse for a hostile takeover by the federal government of every aspect of American life,” Fortenberry said in his statement.
“The question about the President’s expansive spending proposals outlined tonight is not whether we spend or not, but what makes sense. Getting past COVID and ‘returning to normal’ also means returning to normal governance and normal government expenditures.”
Rep. Don Bacon was critical as well.
"When President Biden took office in January, he pledged to work in a bipartisan manner, and he has done just the opposite," Bacon said on social media. "Instead, he has largely embraced the progressive Democrat agenda to push through massive government spending, with no regard for the impact to our children’s wallets."
Rep. Adrian Smith expressed disappointment with the speech.
"I am disappointed his message was one of larger, more controlling government, and that his vision for bringing America together seems to be imploring Republicans to support his far-left agenda," Smith said. "Our focus right now must be on continuing our bipartisan success in defeating the COVID-19 virus so we can reopen the rest of our schools, reopen the rest of our businesses, and get Americans who are still unemployed off the sidelines."