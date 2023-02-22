Sen. Deb Fischer said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's suspension of Russian participation in its nuclear non-proliferation agreement with the United States should prompt President Joe Biden to "finally work with Congress to shore up our nuclear deterrence."

Fischer, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said it's time to "stop shortchanging our national defense and put forward a strong budget that accelerates the modernization" of the U.S. nuclear program.

"It's critical that the Biden administration work with our allies to determine how the breakdown of New START should fundamentally alter our force posture," she said.

"Russia has been in violation of New START for years, so this latest development should come as no surprise," she said.

Fischer is the top Republican on the strategic forces subcommittee of the Armed Services Committee.

The announcement is "yet another dangerous example of Vladimir Putin trying to use nuclear saber-rattling to coerce other nations," she said.

Putin made the announcement that Russia would suspend participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control compact with the United States during an address in Moscow to Russian lawmakers and a national television audience that focused on the war in Ukraine.

In a later statement from the Foreign Ministry, Russia said it would continue to respect the suspended treaty's caps on nuclear weapons. However, Russia said it would not allow NATO countries to inspect its arsenal.

Top Journal Star photos for February 2023