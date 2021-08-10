Fischer votes yes, Sasse votes no on infrastructure bill

Republican Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse split their votes Tuesday as the Senate enacted a long-negotiated $1 trillion infrastructure bill on a bipartisan 69-30 vote.

"This bipartisan bill makes long-awaited investments to rebuild and develop our nation's core infrastructure," Fischer said.

"While not perfect, it includes resources for Nebraska in the key areas I wanted to see such as roads, bridges, water infrastructure, airports and broadband," she said.

Sasse said "this $1 trillion infrastructure bill continues to spend money our country doesn't have -- and contrary to lots of Enron-style accounting claims, no, it won't pay for itself."

Meanwhile, he said, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are "teeing up (Sen.) Bernie Sanders' $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill tonight."

Debate on that bill is scheduled to begin Tuesday night.

"Infrastructure is important," Sasse said, "but doing it the right way is more important."

The Sanders budget reconciliation bill, which can be passed by Senate Democrats without Republican support under Senate rules, includes funding for health care, child care, elder care, education and initiatives to battle climate change.