Fischer warns that rail strike would devastate agricultural economy

Sen. Deb Fischer has sounded alarm bells about what she described as the "devastating" impact of a looming railroad strike on Nebraska's agricultural economy as railroad and union officials were summoned to Washington on Wednesday for high-stakes talks.

"I think it's important that people understand what kind of economic impact such a shutdown would have and how it would upend our nation's agricultural sector," Fischer said.

Fischer raised her concerns in a Senate floor speech on Tuesday in advance of the Biden administration's efforts to avoid a rail freight strike.

Rail workers are scheduled to go on strike after midnight on Friday if an agreement is not reached.

About 30 percent of the nation's freight is transported by rail.

"When agricultural products can't be transported, there will be price hikes and shortages," Fischer warned.

"Our international exports of commodities like corn, soy, wheat, of which a large share move by rail, will fall dramatically," she said.

"Fertilizer prices -- an already expensive input cost due to inflation -- will further skyrocket.

"Biofuel plants could be forced to scale down operations or completely shut down."

Family farmers and ranchers "will lose critical revenue streams," Fischer said. "The bottom line is if rail shuts down, our entire agricultural system shuts down."

A rail strike would also impact passenger service, including Amtrak's national rail lines along with potential interruption of commuter service in metropolitan areas.