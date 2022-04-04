Fischer will vote to oppose Supreme Court nominee

Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer says she will not support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court.

Fischer said Jackson was not clear about her judicial philosophy when she met her. "She instead described certain steps when examining a case, including looking at the ‘public meaning’ of the law’s text," Nebraska's senior senator said.

Fischer said she believes justices must adhere strictly to the text of the Constitution as written without limiting the rights it guarantees.

"Given these considerations, I will oppose her nomination," Fischer said in a press release.

Nebraska's other senator, Ben Sasse, had already signaled he will vote against Jackson's nomination.

Fischer's announcement that she'll oppose the nomination is not surprising. Only one Republican senator — Susan Collins of Maine — has signaled they will vote to confirm President Joe Biden's pick.

The final Senate vote is expected to come late this week. With Collins' support, Democrats have at least a one-vote cushion in the 50-50 Senate.

Jackson, who would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, would become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

