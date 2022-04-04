 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Fischer will vote to oppose Supreme Court nominee

  • 0

In opening remarks at Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, Sen. Ben Sasse said Judge Jackson has "a duty to be very clear about (her) judicial philosophy."

Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer says she will not support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court.

Fischer said Jackson was not clear about her judicial philosophy when she met her. "She instead described certain steps when examining a case, including looking at the ‘public meaning’ of the law’s text," Nebraska's senior senator said.

Fischer said she believes justices must adhere strictly to the text of the Constitution as written without limiting the rights it guarantees.

"Given these considerations, I will oppose her nomination," Fischer said in a press release.

Nebraska's other senator, Ben Sasse, had already signaled he will vote against Jackson's nomination.

Fischer's announcement that she'll oppose the nomination is not surprising. Only one Republican senator — Susan Collins of Maine — has signaled they will vote to confirm President Joe Biden's pick.

The final Senate vote is expected to come late this week. With Collins' support, Democrats have at least a one-vote cushion in the 50-50 Senate.

People are also reading…

Jackson, who would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, would become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Sen. Deb Fischer

Fischer
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Herbster wins endorsement from state troopers

Herbster wins endorsement from state troopers

Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster pledges to support law enforcement officers throughout the state as he gains the endorsement of the State Troopers Association of Nebraska.

South Dakota legislative races are set

South Dakota legislative races are set

Eight state legislators from southeast South Dakota have filed to run for re-election in districts with different boundaries than the old ones. Primaries are set for June 7.

Watch Now: Related Video

German man accused of acquiring 87 COVID vaccine shots to sell fake vaccine cards

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News