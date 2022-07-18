 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flood and Pansing Brooks spar over House abortion rights bill

Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk voted Friday against House passage of legislation that seeks to restore abortion rights in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that wiped out Roe v. Wade guarantees of a woman's right to have an abortion.

The bill was approved by the Democratic majority in the House on a 219-210 vote and is virtually certain to be blocked in the Senate.

Flood, the newly elected 1st District Republican congressman, described the proposal as "abortion-on-demand extremism."

"This radical legislation would allow the abortion of unborn children for any reason (including on the basis of sex, race or disability) up until the moment of birth and eliminate state regulation of the abortion industry," the 1st District congressman said.

Mike Flood mug post special election

Flood

Flood tagged the legislation as "this barbaric bill."

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, who will oppose Flood as the Democratic nominee in the Nov. 8 general election, said "Mike Flood's draconian position on women's reproductive access became even more clear."

Patty Pansing Brooks mug post special election

Pansing Brooks

Flood "voted against a bill to allow women and children to travel across state lines for life-saving health care services," Pansing Brooks said.

Pansing Brooks said Flood's previous votes as member of the Legislature "have put birth control, in vitro fertilization and marriage equality at risk."

"It's time to codify Roe into law, which allowed reasonable restrictions, and undo the damage that has been done by the United States Supreme Court and the rollback in our right to privacy," she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

