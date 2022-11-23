Flood criticizes Dr. Fauci upon his pending departure

Rep. Mike Flood bid farewell to Dr. Anthony Fauci Tuesday in a news release that expressed relief that "the Dr. Fauci Show is finally over."
Flood said that Fauci, who is stepping down in December as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases after nearly 40 years and as White House chief medical adviser, "used the opportunity (of his pending departure) to belittle Americans, painting some as pushers of 'disinformation.'"
"The once apolitical medical professional transformed himself over the course of the coronavirus pandemic into a hero of cable news liberals and foe of freedom lovers," the 1st District Republican congressman said.
"At times, his appearances seemed to become more about promoting his own image and less about reaching a broader range of Americans with sound science," Flood said.
Fauci spoke at a White House briefing earlier in the day.
In the midst of a global pandemic, many are questioning the need for a flu shot. Dr. Fauci answers questions and gives tips on the flu shot.
Photos: Nebraska goes to the polls in 2022 general election
110922-owh-new-cd2web-ar01.JPG
Supporters celebrate results showing Republicans taking the lead in several races during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-wildart-ar01.JPG
Shaun Webb, of Omaha, drops off a ballot on Election Day at a ballot drop box near 42nd and Farnam Streets in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-votersweb-pic-cm07.jpg
Homer Wesson, right, votes at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation at 3448 Evans Street on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-votersweb-pic-cm01.jpg
A sign directs voters to their polling station inside W. Clarke Swanson branch library located at 9101 West Dodge Road on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-wildart-ar02.JPG
Annie Woodruff Jameson, of Omaha, drops off ballots on Election Day at a ballot drop box near 42nd and Farnam Streets in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-govraceweb-ar12.JPG
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks to her supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-govraceweb-ar03.JPG
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with a reporter during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-govraceweb-ar04.JPG
Travon Partee, 11, of Omaha, and other supporters hold signs behind Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-govraceweb-ar05.JPG
Supporters watch the first round of results come in during an election night party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-votersweb-pic-cm02.jpg
Sue Berg attaches her "Election Official" badge while helping to get the polling place ready at W. Clarke Swanson branch library located at 9101 West Dodge Road on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-votersweb-pic-cm03.jpg
Sue Berg places a sign saying that voters will not need ID while helping to get the polling place ready at W. Clarke Swanson branch library located at 9101 West Dodge Road on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-wildart-ar03.JPG
Max Roehr, of Omaha, drops off a ballot on Election Day at a ballot drop box near 42nd and Farnam Streets in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-votersweb-pic-cm04.jpg
Rep. Don Bacon holds signs on the southeast corner of 90th and Dodge on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-votersweb-pic-cm05.jpg
Rep. Don Bacon crosses south on Dodge Street at 90th while waiving campaign signs on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-votersweb-pic-cm06.jpg
Homer Wesson votes at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation at 3448 Evans Street on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-votersweb-pic-cm10.jpg
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen talks to volunteers inside Rep. Don Bacon's campaign headquarters on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-votersweb-pic-cm08.jpg
Lauren and Tony Vargas eat breakfast in south Omaha on Tuesday. Tony is running for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-votersweb-pic-cm09.jpg
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen talks to volunteers inside Rep. Don Bacon's campaign headquarters on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-govraceweb-ar01.JPG
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with supporters during the election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-govraceweb-ar02.JPG
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with supporters during the election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-govraceweb-ar06.JPG
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with a reporter during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-govraceweb-ar07.JPG
Al Davis, the running mate of Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, attends an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-govraceweb-ar08.JPG
Supporters attend an election night results party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-govraceweb-ar09.JPG
Supporters attend an election night results party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-govraceweb-ar10.JPG
Supporters watch the first round of results come in during an election night party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-govraceweb-ar11.JPG
Jane Kleeb, the Chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, speaks during an election night results party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-ar08.JPG
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) and Angie Bacon, his wife, are congratulated by supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-ar09.JPG
Supporters take photos as Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) speaks during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-ar02
Don Kleine, the Douglas County Attorney, speaks during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-ar10.JPG
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) speaks to supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-ar11.JPG
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) speaks to supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-ar03
Kathy and Chris Faucher, of Bennington, look at elections results on a phone during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-ar04
Don Kleine, the Douglas County Attorney, speaks during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-ar05
Don Kleine, left, the Douglas County Attorney, is introduced by Chris Routhe, the chairman of the Douglas County Republican Party, during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-ar06.JPG
Supporters attend an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-ar07.JPG
Chris Routhe, the chairman of the Douglas County Republican Party, speaks during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em04.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas and his mother, Lidia Vargas, hold signs near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em02.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas hugs his mother, Lidia Vargas, near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em03.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas waves at traffic near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em01.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas waves at traffic near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em08.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas waves at traffic near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em05.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em06.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em07.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em09.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em10.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em11.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em12.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to reporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em13.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em14.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em15.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em16.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em17.jpg
Geoff Sproat reacts as election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em18.jpg
Tony Vargas supporters react as election results come in during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em19.jpg
Ann Tretter (left) and Susan Wagoner watch election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em20.jpg
Ann Tretter (from left), Susan Wagoner, and Martha Lemar react as election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em21.jpg
Ann Tretter (from left), Susan Wagoner, and Martha Lemar react as Tony Vargas falls behind his opponent, U.S. Congressman Don Bacon, during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em22.jpg
Ann Tretter (from left), Susan Wagoner, and Martha Lemar react as Tony Vargas falls behind his opponent, U.S. Congressman Don Bacon, during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em23.jpg
Ann Tretter (left) and Martha Lemar look at election results as they come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em24.jpg
Jessica Rangel (from left) Alejandra Jimenez, and Amanda Ponce prepare for Tony Vargas to speak during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em25.jpg
Supporters cheer as Tony Vargas walks onstage to speak during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em26.jpg
Tony Vargas (right) greets Amanda Ponce (center) and Alejandra Jimenez (left) during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em27.jpg
Tony Vargas greets Van Baratta during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em28.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to reporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em29.jpg
Teddy Adams plays with a balloon during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em30.jpg
Ginny Curley (left) and Mark Curley watch as election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.