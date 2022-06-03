Flood hosts Kevin McCarthy; Pansing Brooks cites local endorsements

Republican congressional nominee Mike Flood pledged Friday to pursue a conservative agenda that will bring inflation and illegal immigration under control while harnessing the growth of the federal government and protecting the lives of the unborn.

"Under the failed one-party rule of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, it is clear that our nation is on the wrong track," Flood said.

"People are struggling to pay record-high prices at the gas pump and in the grocery store," he said.

"Illegal immigrants are rushing across our southern border in droves (and) job creators are having a hard time meeting their workforce needs and returning to business as usual."

In remarks prepared for delivery at a fundraising luncheon, the Norfolk state senator said he has a conservative legislative record of supporting tax relief, law enforcement officers, preservation of the death penalty and approval of the proposed Keystone XL pipeline to secure the nation's energy future.

Now, Flood said, he wants to be part of a new Republican House majority and work with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California as he becomes Speaker of the House in the wake of anticipated Republican election victories in November.

McCarthy was featured speaker at the luncheon at the Country Club of Lincoln, an event that attracted a litany of Republican heavyweights and was closed to news media coverage.

Accompanied by a security detail, McCarthy arrived shortly before the event began.

Flood will be matched against Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, the Democratic nominee, in a June 28 special election showdown to serve the remaining six months of former Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's ninth term representing eastern Nebraska's 1st District in the House.

Fortenberry resigned in the wake of his conviction on charges of lying to federal officials about an illegal foreign contribution to his 2016 re-election campaign. The former Lincoln congressman is scheduled to be sentenced in Los Angeles on the same day as the special election.

While Flood was formally receiving the endorsement of McCarthy, Pansing Brooks hosted a news conference at her downtown Lincoln campaign headquarters to announce her endorsement by 57 current and former elected officials in Nebraska, including a number of Republicans.

"In running to change Washington, I look to our local leaders for inspiration," she said in drawing a contrast with the McCarthy endorsement.

"The answers to our nation's problems are found right here at home," she said.

"My opponent is bringing in Kevin McCarthy, who is acting as a roadblock and not complying with subpoenas regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection," Pansing Brooks said.

A costumed protester with a sign stating "traitor" stood outside the entrance to the Country Club grounds before the noon fundraising event began.

"McCarthy also voted against the infrastructure bill that supported roads, bridges and broadband," Pansing Brooks said. "This is not what we need more of in Congress."

Speakers at her event included state Sens. John McCollister of Omaha and Lynne Walz of Fremont and Lincoln City Councilwoman Sändra Washington.

"Senators on both sides of the aisle listen to Patty," McCollister, a Republican, said. "She is able to bridge the gaps like nobody I know and always finds a way to get important bills passed with bipartisan support."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0