Flood, Pansing Brooks clash in contentious debate

Republican Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk and Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln clashed repeatedly Sunday night on issues like abortion, immigration and federal spending during a televised 1st District congressional debate.

But near the end of the hour on KETV in Omaha, they took a moment to praise each other's personal qualities in response to a question about whether the deep and growing partisan divide in the country could eventually threaten civil war as one recent national poll has suggested.

That was a rare moment in a rough-and-tumble debate.

Flood centered on his early efforts to oppose "out-of-control federal spending" under President Joe Biden and to focus on control of the nation's southern border during his initial weeks in Congress.

Pansing Brooks said she is "the only candidate who will fight for women's reproductive rights" in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision overruling Roe v Wade protections of a woman's right to choose to seek an abortion.

Flood defeated Pansing Brooks in a June 28 special election to determine who would serve the remaining six months of former Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term representing the eastern Nebraska congressional district.

Fortenberry resigned following his conviction on charges that he lied to federal officials about illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 re-election campaign.

The rematch in the November general election to determine who will serve the next two-year term will center on Flood's six-month record in office and that served as a focal point for Sunday evening's debate.

Pansing Brooks said Flood has "marched in lockstep" with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy in building a strictly partisan record while she is prepared to "work across the aisle" in a bipartisan manner that would represent all Nebraskans.

Flood said his opponent's record in the Legislature points to "left-wing radical ideas" that would fall in line with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"Don't send Patty Pansing Pelosi to Washington," he said.

"Who do you trust to take care of your needs?" Pansing Brooks asked in a question directed to voters, including specifically women, older people, students, doctors and agricultural producers.

While both candidates embraced immigration reforms that could help resolve Nebraska's workforce shortage, Flood said the Biden administration's "open border policy" has created a humanitarian crisis and resulted in increased crime with illegal drugs pouring across the Mexican border into the United States.

Flood recently visited the border with Arizona to get a first-hand look at the issue.

The two candidates clashed on the Biden administration's policy of forgiving some of the debt incurred by students seeking a college education.

"Electricians, waitresses and plumbers should not be paying off the debt" of doctors or lawyers who earned advanced college degrees, Flood said. That's a matter of "basic fairness," he said.

While she said she supports "helping students," Pansing Brooks suggested a better alternative might be to cap interest rates.

Flood won the special election in August by a slender margin of 6,234 votes while Pansing Brooks won Lincoln and Lancaster County by more than 10,000 votes. Flood swept the remaining 11 counties.

The two candidates will meet in a televised debate one more time on KLKN in Lincoln next Sunday at 5 p.m.